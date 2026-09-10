September 10, 2026 5:12 PM हिंदी

Akanksha Choudhary says 'Naa Pushde' was their way to giving back the love

Akanksha Choudhary says 'Naa Pushde' was their way to giving back the love

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) After making headlines in 'Splitsvilla' and 'Lock Upp', Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary have now come together for a music video, 'Naa Pushde'. Presented by Play DMF and Virgin Music India, the romantic number has been crooned by Neha Kakkar.

Talking about 'Naa Pushde', Akanksha said that the track is their way of giving back all the love they have received by the admirers during their journey together.

Sharing her experience of 'Naa Pushde', Akansha shared, “The love that the audience has given Yogesh and I, we wanted to give them something special in return for it, and Naa Pushde is the perfect way to do it. The beautiful surroundings became even more special with Neha Kakkar's voice, and we hope the audience also feels the love that has gone in making this song."

Agreeing with the sentiment, Yogesh went on to add that their fans are their biggest achievement and deserved something special.

"With Naa Pushde, we have tried to give them a glimpse of the chemistry that they all love and the love pouring in for it has been exceptional. To have Neha Kakkar voice our first song together just makes the whole experience all the more special," added Yogesh.

Neha also talked about 'Naa Pushde', saying, “It's such a beautiful composition by Deep Klair and Harsh Nussi, who have also written the song. The whole vibe of the song reminds of the phase of attraction, infatuation and young love, and Yogesh and Akanksha bring it out so sweetly in the video. Naa Pushde is such a feel good song and it felt great giving this treat to my lovely audience."

Deep Klair provided the lyrics for 'Naa Pushde', with composition by Harsh Nussi. The song has already been released.

--IANS

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