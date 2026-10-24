'Drug-Free India' message promoted through traditional sports campaign in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, Oct 24 (IANS) A 'Drug-Free India' (Nasha Mukt Bharat) awareness programme was organised in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Saturday, with a theme of 'Celebrating India's Traditional Sports.'

The initiative aimed to raise awareness among the youth regarding physical fitness, the importance of traditional Indian sports, and the adoption of a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

The event was organised by the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Western Centre of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Gandhinagar, in collaboration with 'My Bharat.'

It featured a variety of traditional Indian sports and fitness-based activities, including 'Lagori' (seven stones), tug-of-war, sack races, a 'Drug-Free India'-themed game of Snakes and Ladders, 'Knock Out Addiction' (coin toss), 'Choose Fitness' (ring toss), a 'Fit India' fitness challenge, and penalty shoot-outs.

These activities fostered teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship, while also celebrating India's rich heritage of traditional sports.

The chief guest, mountaineer Nisha, conducted an awareness session highlighting the importance of fitness, discipline, endurance, healthy lifestyle choices, and staying away from substance abuse. The event concluded with an awards ceremony, where winners of the various traditional sports and activities were honoured.

Through this joint initiative, SAI Gandhinagar and 'My Bharat' reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the objectives of the 'Fit India Movement' and inspiring the youth to embrace sports, fitness, and a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

Speaking to IANS, mountaineer Nisha expressed her pleasure in attending the event and said, "Efforts are being made to convey the message of a 'Drug-Free India' (Nasha Mukt Bharat) to the youth. It is essential today to keep young people away from substance abuse."

"Traditional games are also being introduced to the current generation, as many children are unaware of the games that were played in the past. It is heartening to see such messages reaching the youth," she said.

Vishal Nagrale, the District Youth Officer for Jamnagar, stated that a 'Drug-Free India' is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We want our country to become completely free from drugs, and we want young people to stay away from substance abuse so that we can realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. With this objective, various initiatives are being undertaken to channel the energy of young people in the right direction," Nagrale said.

Key attendees included Sachin Sharma, State Director of 'My Bharat' (Gujarat); Pankaj Yadav, Deputy Director of 'My Bharat'; and Shreyansh Singh, Assistant Director of 'My Bharat' (Gujarat).

Additionally, the event saw the participation of Amrita Surana, District Youth Officer (DYO) of Navsari and Kajal Sahrawat, District Youth Officer of Patan.

--IANS

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