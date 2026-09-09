DRI cracks down on illegal wildlife trade in 6 operations, 13 held

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday said it conducted six significant operations at different locations across the country in last 10 days, resulting in the seizure of a two leopard pelts, 180 live Indian Star Tortoises, 12 live Tokay Geckos, around 24 kg Pangolin Scales and 500 grams Tiger bones.

Thirteen persons were arrested across these six operations.

DRI officers intercepted a person in Jeypore, Koraput district, Odisha, and recovered one leopard pelt from his possession. The leopard pelt and the apprehended person were handed over to the State Forest Department, Koraput, for further investigation and legal action under the Act.

In another operation on the same day, officers intercepted a person near Gandhinagar, Bengaluru and examination of his baggage resulted in the recovery of 180 live Indian Star Tortoises concealed in six cloth covers.

“The striking star-like pattern on the shell of the Indian Star Tortoise has made it particularly attractive in the exotic pet and wildlife-collector markets, driving illegal capture and international trafficking. The 180 live tortoises were seized under the Act and the accused was arrested,” according to an official statement.

In the third operation, DRO officers intercepted a Bolero truck in Ri-Bhoi district, Meghalaya, while it was proceeding towards Mawhati.

Thorough checking of the vehicle led to the recovery of 14.68 kg dried Pangolin scales, packed in three carry bags.

The recovered pangolin scales, along with the apprehended person and the vehicle, were handed over to the Range Forest Officer, Nongpoh, Meghalaya, for further necessary action.

Earlier, DRI officers, in an operation targeting an illegal leopard skin trade network, coordinated with the Forest Department, Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh and intercepted four persons in Sidhi district.

One leopard skin was recovered from two persons travelling in a Mahindra Thar.

Follow-up investigations and searches led to the identification and interception of two further members of the syndicate, besides recovery of incriminating evidence relating to the alleged illegal poaching, possession, transportation and proposed sale of leopard skin and its parts.

The leopard skin and vehicle were seized and the persons were handed over to the Forest Department, Sidhi, for further action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

—IANS

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