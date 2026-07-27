Dreamfly Innovations to build 100 MWh aviation battery plant to support Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Dreamfly Innovations -- an Indian deep-tech company focused on advanced aviation battery technologies -- on Monday announced plans to establish a 40,000 sq. ft. aviation battery manufacturing facility in North Bengaluru to strengthen the country's drone ecosystem and support the government's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

The upcoming facility will have an initial annual production capacity of 100 MWh -- which can be scaled up to 200 MWh -- which makes it one of India's largest aviation battery manufacturing units dedicated to the drone sector.

The plant will manufacture advanced batteries for a wide range of drone applications, including defence, surveillance, infrastructure inspection, agricultural spraying, logistics and emerging air mobility platforms such as air taxis.

According to the company, the investment will enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities for one of the most critical components of unmanned aerial systems and help reduce India's dependence on imported aviation batteries.

Dreamfly said its products currently have 77 per cent indigenous content, aligning with the objectives of the Kisan Drone Policy and supporting domestic drone manufacturers with locally developed power solutions.

Commenting on the announcement, Kajal Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Dreamfly Innovations, said aviation batteries play a critical role in determining the performance, safety, endurance and reliability of drones.

"As India's drone economy expands, it is essential to build domestic capabilities in advanced battery manufacturing. Our new facility will develop state-of-the-art batteries in India, strengthen local drone manufacturing and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat, Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat," Shah said.

The company said the manufacturing expansion reflects its long-term commitment to developing indigenous deep-tech capabilities and supporting India's ambition of becoming a global hub for drones and next-generation aviation technologies.

--IANS

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