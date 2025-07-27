Draft data protection act receives 6,915 inputs, says govt

July 27, 2025 10:13 AM हिंदी

Draft DPDP Act 2025 receives 6,915 inputs, says govt

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2025 has received 6,915 feedback/inputs from citizens and stakeholders, the government has informed.

The DPDP Act is a comprehensive data privacy law to regulate the processing of digital personal data. It balances the rights of individuals to protect their personal data with the need for lawful data processing.

“The policies of government of India are aimed at ensuring a safe, trusted, and accountable cyberspace for all users. Capacity building and awareness are important components of the Government's IT security strategy,” said Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, in the Rajya Sabha.

Regular training programs are conducted across sectors to build IT security skills among officials and professionals. Public awareness campaigns such as Cyber Security Awareness Month and Safer Internet Day promote online safety, secure digital transactions and cyber hygiene, the minister added.

CyberShakti programme, launched in October 2024, aims to build a skilled women workforce in cybersecurity. Under Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) programme, 3,637 workshops have been conducted, reaching over 8.2 lakh+ participants, including academia, law enforcement, government personnel, women, and the general public

Also, multilingual awareness materials such as handbooks, videos, posters, and advisories (including on deepfakes) are widely disseminated.

Some of the key measures taken by government to strengthen cybersecurity are the establishment of National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) for protection of critical information infrastructure in the country (Section 70A of IT Act, 2000); Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) designated as the national agency for responding to cyber security incidents (Section 70B of IT Act); National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) implemented by the CERT-In detects cybersecurity threats, facilitates coordination among different agencies by sharing with them the information to mitigate cybersecurity threats.

The DPDP Act provides a comprehensive framework for the protection of digital personal data of individuals while making Data Fiduciaries accountable for personal data breaches. Data fiduciaries are required to implement appropriate technical and organisational measures to prevent personal data breaches by taking reasonable security safeguards.

