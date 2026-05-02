May 02, 2026 11:42 PM हिंदी

Joram Aniya's inclusion in Niti Aayog a historic moment

Joram Aniya's inclusion in Niti Aayog a historic moment

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the appointment of Joram Aniya as a full-time member of NITI Aayog, which marks a historic milestone that brings an eminent intellectual voice from Arunachal Pradesh into the highest level of national policymaking, according to a notification issued on Saturday.

An accomplished academician and Associate Professor, Aniya is also a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Regulatory Commission.

With more than 18 years of experience in teaching, research, and public policy engagement, Aniya has contributed significantly to education and knowledge systems in the region.

She holds the distinction of being the first woman from the Nyishi community to earn a PhD, and the first in Hindi language from Arunachal Pradesh.

Her scholarly work spans literature, culture, and indigenous knowledge systems, with several books authored and edited on Nyishi language and cultural heritage, along with numerous research publications.

The other appointee is R. Balasubramaniam, Member (HR) at the Capacity Building Commission, who has been closely associated with the Mission Karmayogi initiative aimed at digitally training India's civil services.

He has also authored "Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi" and played a major role in developing the Karmayogi Competency Framework, which guides capacity-building across government training institutions.

Their appointment comes days after the Union government named Ashok Lahiri as Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog, alongside the induction of two full-time members.

Earlier in April, Lahiri met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting took place a day after he had assumed charge.

Following the meeting, Lahiri -- who is also a BJP MLA from West Bengal and a renowned economist -- had shared details on the social media platform X.

Lahiri had succeeded Suman Bery, who served in the role since May 2022.

--IANS

ag/khz

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Joram Aniya's inclusion in Niti Aayog a historic moment

Joram Aniya's inclusion in Niti Aayog a historic moment