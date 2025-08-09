August 09, 2025 11:56 PM हिंदी

DPL 2025: Two matches abandoned as rain plays spoilsport

Two matches abandoned as rain plays spoilsport, leading to wash out of Match 14 and 15 in Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 at at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: DDCA

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The steady rain that lashed the National Capital on Saturday afternoon played spoilsport, leading to the abandonment of both the day's match in Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

First came the news that Match 14 of DPL 2025 between Central Delhi Kings and Outer Delhi Warriors was called off due to rain without a ball being bowled. Both teams get 1 point each.

Though the rain gods relented later in the evening, the second match of the day was called off because of unplayable conditions underfoot because of the rain.

Thus, Match 15 between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz was also called off without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield. Both teams also got one point each.

On Friday night, Purani Dilli 6 delivered a commanding all-round performance to secure a thrilling 10-run victory over New Delhi Tigers in a high-scoring clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Purani Dilli 6 posted 200/6 in 20 overs, thanks to a scintillating knock from Samarth Seth, who anchored the innings with a fluent 80 off 46 balls. His innings, marked by elegant strokeplay and timely acceleration, laid a solid foundation for a big total.

Before that, Priyansh Arya smashed a sensational century to light up the proceedings in the Delhi Premier League. However, despite his century, East Delhi Riders pulled off a historic chase to register a thrilling 5-wicket victory over Outer Delhi Warriors.

Chasing a massive target of 232, the Riders reached the finish line with four balls to spare, pulling off the highest successful chase in DPL history.

Earlier in the day, Outer Delhi Warriors made a statement with the bat, riding on a sensational century from opener Priyansh Arya, who smashed 111 off 56 balls. His innings was laced with 7 fours and 9 sixes, and provided the perfect platform for a massive total. He was well supported by Karan Garg, who chipped in with a fluent 43 off 24 balls, helping their side post a daunting 231/7 in 20 overs.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Gaurav Gill’s dream start ends in misfortune; Bopaiah K.M-P.V. Srinivas Murthy top Indian pair in the Sumatera Utara Rally of the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) in Indonesia on Saturday. Photo credit: APRC

APRC 2025: Gaurav Gill’s dream start ends in misfortune; Bopaiah-Murthy top Indian pair in Indonesia

Tejashwi Yadav responds to EC on dual EPIC number; slams Bihar govt

Tejashwi Yadav responds to EC on dual EPIC number; slams Bihar govt

SC forms high-power committee to manage affairs of Shri Bankey Bihari Ji temple

SC forms high-power committee to manage affairs of Shri Bankey Bihari Ji temple

SpaceX brings four astronauts safely back on Earth: NASA

SpaceX brings four astronauts safely back on Earth: NASA

Saira Banu sheds light on brotherly love of Dilip Kumar for Lata Mangeshkar

Saira Banu on brotherly love of Dilip Kumar for Lata Mangeshkar: Their relationship wasn’t bound by fame

Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership on Aug 8

Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership on Aug 8

Two matches abandoned as rain plays spoilsport, leading to wash out of Match 14 and 15 in Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 at at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: DDCA

DPL 2025: Two matches abandoned as rain plays spoilsport

A strong start with bat at the top will be key to England’s Ashes hopes, says former Australia captain Ricky Ponting ahead of upcoming series in Australia. File Photo: ICC

Strong start with bat at top will be key to England’s Ashes hopes, says Ponting

Bihar: PMFME shapes up destiny of Motihari’s Abhimanyu and fellow villagers

Bihar: PMFME shapes up destiny of Motihari’s Abhimanyu and fellow villagers

China's mega dam threatens to devastate Bangladesh's water security, economy: Report (File image)

China's mega dam threatens to devastate Bangladesh's water security, economy: Report