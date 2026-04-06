April 06, 2026 3:02 PM हिंदी

Double Olympic medallist Blanka Vlasic named ambassador for World 10K Bengaluru

Double Olympic medallist Blanka Vlasic named ambassador for World 10K Bengaluru

Bengaluru, April 6 (IANS) Double Olympic medallist and two-time World Champion Blanka Vlasic has been named the International Event Ambassador for World 10K Bengaluru 2026, a World Athletics Gold Label Race scheduled for April 26.

Vlasic is one of the sport's top high jumpers, known for her long and successful career at the elite level. The Croatian athlete secured Olympic silver in Beijing 2008 and bronze in Rio 2016, as well as several World Championship and World Indoor titles. Her personal best of 2.08m, set in 2009, still stands as the Croatian record and is the third-highest women’s high jump ever recorded.

Speaking on her association with the event, Blanka Vlasic said, "Being associated with an event that brings thousands of people together through running is truly inspiring and energising. Running is a sport that keeps us physically active and mentally strong, and it continues to play a vital role in shaping the athletics community.

"My message to every participant is simple – give it your best, prepare well, and embrace the journey. I look forward to seeing everyone in Bengaluru as we come together to celebrate the spirit of #EndendiguBengaluru."

Off the field, Vlasic continues to maintain a strong connection to sports. She is involved with the ‘Champions for Peace’ initiative and serves as vice president of the Croatian Olympic Committee, staying actively engaged in supporting the sporting community and nurturing future athletes.

“We are delighted to welcome Blanka Vlasic as the International Event Ambassador for this year’s World 10K Bengaluru. Her extraordinary achievements, coupled with her continued contribution to the global sporting community, make her an inspiring figure. We look forward to having her celebrate the spirit of running in India and elevate the experience for participants and fans alike,” said Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International, promoters of the race.

The World 10K Bengaluru remains the leading 10K running event globally. It gathers elite athletes and the broader running community, making a significant impact beyond just sport.

--IANS

vi/bc

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