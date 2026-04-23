Don’t overwork them; players need time with families: Lalit Modi blasts BCCI over 'outrageous scheduling'

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi launched a scathing critique of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, accusing the governing body of "killing" its players through "hectic scheduling", emphasising that players need "off time" to spend with their families.

Earlier, several reports suggested that head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill are reportedly not happy with BCCI deciding to schedule the Afghanistan Test just days after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

In a social media post, Modi reacted to reports of senior players potentially being rested for upcoming international fixtures due to burnout following the IPL 2026 season. He urged the Board to cease the "outrageous scheduling" to the welfare of the players.

"I agree. The BCCI are killing their players with the hectic scheduling. Guys stop this outrageous scheduling you are putting the boys through. They need time with their families and JUST OFF TIME – you don’t need the money. I CREATED ANNUITY REVENUE which the world envy’s. You will never have to worry about that sitting on those chairs. Do something good with your decisions, for heaven's sake. The welfare of the players is paramount. Don’t overwork them – that's why I have said the Board should have a majority of players on it.

"Get a professional CEO for heaven's sake. Pay a top salary and put human resources and SELF-DEVELOPMENT OF PLAYERS AT the HEART of the BCCI organisation. Work on upgrading stadiums and giving world-class fan experiences rather than working the players like MULES. Let the organisation get a HEART & SOUL," Modi shared on X.

The India vs Afghanistan Test doesn't have World Test Championship points at stake. Hence, the selectors can afford to take the match a little easier and give opportunities to some emerging stars.

--IANS

bc/