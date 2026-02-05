'Don't hold your party hostage to Abodh Balak': Nadda's sharp rebuke to Kharge in RS clash

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) In the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha witnessed a sharp exchange between Leader of the House J.P. Nadda and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address on Thursday.

Nadda addressed Kharge, acknowledging his seniority and experience, and urged him not to let his party be held “hostage” to what he described as “Abodh Balak” (innocent child), making a veiled remark at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Nadda's comments, including indirect references to Rahul Gandhi's conduct as naive or immature, drew strong protests from Kharge and opposition members, contributing to the charged atmosphere in the Upper House. Nadda did not stop and remarked that the combination of immaturity and arrogance is dangerous and should be avoided.

Nadda appealed to Kharge to guide his party members toward working democratically and to lead independently.

Referring to recent proceedings in the Lok Sabha, Nadda noted that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition there, had spoken for about 20 minutes beyond the allotted time, and the treasury benches had not objected. He said the government had allowed Rahul Gandhi to speak as much as he wanted.

However, Nadda accused the opposition of adopting an unruly approach that puts democracy in crisis by disrupting parliamentary business. He emphasised that the Modi government remains open to discussions on any issue at any time.

Nadda stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always ready to answer questions in the Lok Sabha, but the opposition's actions prevent the House from functioning smoothly.

On the India-US trade deal, which had been raised by the opposition, Nadda clarified that Union Minister Piyush Goyal had made a “suo motu” statement as requested.

He added that no questions and answers would follow on that statement, as the “contours” of the deal are still being finalised and will be presented in the coming days.

The heated debate reflected broader tensions in the session, with ongoing disruptions in both Houses stemming from opposition protests over various issues, including restrictions on discussions in the Lok Sabha.

Kharge's earlier interventions had highlighted concerns about unaddressed national matters, leading to counter-responses from the treasury benches.

