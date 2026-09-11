Charli xcx announces U.K. and Europe ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ tour, gets pulled up in comments

Los Angeles, Sep 11 (IANS) British singer-songwriter Charli xcx has announced the tour dates of her upcoming show ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ in the UK and the European Union.

The singer recently took to her Instagram, and shared a creative, announcing the tour dates. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Hehehehehe finally announcing the Music, Fashion, Film Tour uk & eu dates ;) sign up for presale access now through September 15 at charlixcx.com/tour. The presale window will run through sept 16 & 17. ready to bring you this show that i love so much xx (sic)”.

However, her fans weren’t impressed as the tour doesn’t cover the entirety of Europe, and is reduced to the UK, Paris and Netherlands.

One user wrote, “I’m honestly so disappointed by this. Europe is always reduced to the UK, Paris and Amsterdam, while the rest of us get nothing. It’s crazy how artists used to come to all kinds of cities and countries before they became huge, but once they’re mainstream, suddenly fans are expected to travel across Europe just to see them. At this point, it feels like the fans have to come to the artists instead of artists coming to their fans. And honestly, I think that’s what’s wrong with touring nowadays. If you call it a European tour, maybe actually make it a European tour”.

Another user wrote, “Is Europe in the room with us?”.

A 3rd user wrote, “So sick and tired of European tours getting shorter and shorter like???”.

Another user wrote, “Only 2 shows in Europe? Where is Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary?”.

Even a UK resident was disappointed as the tour covers only 1 show in the British capital. They wrote, “Not even 2 dates in london???? i hope to god i get tickets i will literally be sick”.

Charli XCX is known for pushing mainstream pop into bold, experimental territory. Rising to wider fame through hits such as ‘Boom Clap’, she later became celebrated for her futuristic production, infectious hooks and influential collaborations. Her albums and mixtapes have helped shape the hyper-pop movement.

--IANS

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