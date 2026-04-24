April 24, 2026 8:37 PM हिंदी

Domestic events to the fore as AFI sets selection criteria for World Athletics U20 C'ships

Domestic events to the fore as Athletics Federation of India sets selection criteria for World Athletics U20 Championships

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) The Indian squad for the World Athletics U20 Championships, scheduled for August 5 to 9 in Eugene, USA, will be finalised based on performances at three different domestic competitions, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced as it revealed the selection criteria for the big event on Friday.

The Indian Athletics Series 9 in Ludhiana, Punjab, on June 13, will be one of the platforms to select athletes for the World U20. The events are: 1500m, 3,000m, 5,000m, 3000m steeplechase, shot put, discus throw, hammer throw, javelin throw.

Indian Athletics Series (10th leg) on June 14 in Trivandrum, Kerala, will also be one of the qualification competitions. The events in Kerala are: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 110 m, 100mh, 400mh, high jump, pole vault, long jump, and triple jump.

The ongoing 24th National Junior Federation Competition in Tumkur, Karnataka, will mainly act as a qualification event for decathlon/ heptathlon and race walk.

Only one athlete per event will be automatically considered for selection based on performance. Except for the relay. The second entry will be subject to the discretion of the AFI selection committee.

Performance at the 22nd Asian U20 athletics Championships in Hong Kong from May 28 to 31 can be considered for selection, provided the athletes have competed in final trials and maintained their performance.

Qualification standard: Men: 100m: 10.51 seconds, 200: 21.51 seconds, 400: 47.11 secs, 800m: 1:50.55 secs, 1500m: 3:44.54 secs, 3000m: 8:23.60 secs, 5,000m: 13:56.95 secs, 110mh: 13:56.95 secs, 400mh: 51.61 secs, 3000m steeplechase: 8:39.79 secs, High jump: 2.08m, Pole vault: 5.05m, Long jump: 7.56m, Triple jump: 15.60m, Shot put: 19.17m, Discus throw: 59.72m, Hammer throw: 68.73m, Javelin throw: 68.98m, Decathlon: 7505 points, 5000m racewalk: 19:44.75 secs, 4x100m relay: 40.26 secs, 4x400m relay: 3:14.04 secs, Mixed 4x100m relay: 43.84 secs, Mixed 4x400m relay: 3:25.37 secs.

Women: 100m: 11.64 seconds, 200: 23.40 seconds, 400: 53.09 secs, 800m: 2:09.36 secs, 1500m: 4:21.05 secs, 3000m: 9:06.92 secs, 5,000m: 16:14.34, 100mh: 13.53 secs, 400mh: 59.23 secs, 3000m steeplechase: 9:52.84 secs, High jump: 1.80m, Pole vault: 4.05m, Long jump: 6.09m, Triple jump: 13.11m, Shot put: 14.95m, Discus throw: 51.43m, Hammer throw: 62.51m, Javelin throw: 49.61m, heptathlon: 5207 points, 5000m racewalk: 22:21.82 secs, 4x100m relay: 45.64 secs, 4x400m relay: 3:39.30 secs.

--IANS

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