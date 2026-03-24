DMK seals pact with VCK in TN; gives eight seats, two more from 2021

Chennai, March 24 (IANS) In a key step towards consolidating its electoral alliance, the DMK on Tuesday sealed a seat-sharing deal with the VCK, allotting eight Assembly constituencies to the Dalit-focused party ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls.

The agreement, finalised after multiple rounds of negotiations, provides the VCK with six reserved constituencies and two general constituencies.

The pact was formally signed at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in the presence of Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan.

Sources indicated that the VCK had pushed for a larger share, including a double-digit seat allocation and a Rajya Sabha berth, citing its growing political relevance. However, the DMK struck a middle path by slightly increasing the party’s share compared to the last election, without conceding all of its demands.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the VCK had contested six seats and won four, a performance that strengthened its negotiating position this time.

The enhanced allocation for the 2026 polls reflects the DMK’s attempt to retain the support of its ally while maintaining equilibrium within the broader alliance framework.

With the deal now concluded, the VCK has formally agreed to contest under the terms finalised by the DMK, ending weeks of uncertainty over seat-sharing discussions.

The development is being seen as a crucial breakthrough for the ruling party as it works to stitch together a cohesive alliance ahead of the elections.

The DMK is expected to accelerate talks with other allies in the coming days to complete its seat-sharing arrangements before the nomination process begins. Party leaders believe that early finalisation of alliances will help streamline campaign efforts and strengthen coordination across constituencies.

Even as the two parties have struck a deal in Tamil Nadu, the VCK, earlier in the day, announced that it will contest independently in three Assembly constituencies in Puducherry. Party leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said this, citing continued delays in finalising seat-sharing arrangements within the DMK-led alliance in the union territory.

--IANS

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