Divyenndu: Meme makers can get work in our film industry

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) He got the spotlight for playing Liquid in the 2011 “Pyaar Ka Punchnama”, but it was his role of Munna Bhaiya in “Mirzapur”, that shot him to fame. Divyenndu welcomes the reinterpretation of his roles, especially through memes. He feels meme makers possess a sharp storytelling instinct, even suggesting they could find a place in the film industry.

Asked how he sees his characters being a part of meme culture and pop references, Divyenndu told IANS: “I just find it very fascinating how much people love a character, how much they accept them in their lives. I just find it very, very fascinating.”

“It's just very overwhelming.”

Divyenndu added: “But yeah, one thing, one has to be a little mindful of, that one has to be, like I said, mindful of the character I have played. So, not to over-romanticize that character and that situation. So, it comes with a great responsibility, also, that kind of power.”

He agrees it’s fun “because people use it in a really funny, and creative way.”

“Many a time, I think, meme makers can get a work in our film industry. You know, if not on screen, but at least a dialogue writer, if not a screenplay writer. Because they are just amazing, how they just combine two things, and bring them together, it just, it amazes me,” he added.

The 42-year-old actor first appeared in a minor role of a goon in Madhuri Dixit-starrer Aaja Nachle in 2007. His first major role came in comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011.

In 2013, Divyendu played the role of the poet Omi in David Dhawan's remake of Chashme Baddoor. The actor starred in his first lead role in the romantic comedy Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend in 2015.

In 2017, Divyendu gained attention for playing a supporting character named Naru in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar. He was then seen in films such as Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Badnaam Gali, Kanpuriye, Shukrani, Thai Massage and Madgaon Express.

It was his role of Munna Bhaiya in “Mirzapur” that shot him to instant fame. In 2023, he landed another popular role in Netflix miniseries The Railway Men based on the 1984 Bhopal disaster.

--IANS

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