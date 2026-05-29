May 29, 2026 9:17 PM हिंदी

Brendan Fraser speaks up about failed audition that changed his fate

Brendan Fraser speaks up about failed audition that changed his fate (Photo: IANS/brendanfraser/insta)

Los Angeles, May 29 (IANS) Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser got a taste of serendipity in the initial phase of his acting career. The actor failed to land a spot on daytime television before taking the role that ultimately changed his life.

Recently, the 57-year-old actor recounted how he had recently moved to New York when he "had an audition at ABC Capital Cities for this soap opera called All My Children”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

During the latest episode of ‘Live With Mark and Kelly’, he said, "I came in, and I auditioned. I did not get the job, right?”

Co-host Kelly Ripa then shared that she remembered the timeline of Fraser's audition, saying, "I know this because a couple of months later I'm on an airplane and I'm reading, like, the American Airlines magazine and you had just made, I think, Encino Man”.

Kelly Ripa said, "And you were talking about how your first audition was for this role on All My Children and how you wouldn't have become a movie star if you had gotten the job on All. So, you're welcome”.

As per ‘People’, Kelly Ripa herself starred on the series from 1990 to 2002, even meeting her now-husband (and talk show co-host) Mark Consuelos on set in 1995.

Despite not landing a role on the show, Fraser would go on to achieve huge success in 1992's ‘Encino Man’, in which he starred as an unfrozen primitive human man dropped into the 1990s. The role helped kickstart his acting career, and he went on to star in films such as 1997's George of the Jungle and The Mummy in 1999.

The actor is father to Griffin Arthur Fraser, 23, Holden Fletcher Fraser, 21, and Leland Francis Fraser.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Nepal takes cue from India, unveils sweeping tax cuts and AI push in new budget

Nepal takes cue from India, unveils sweeping tax cuts and AI push in new budget

Brendan Fraser speaks up about failed audition that changed his fate (Photo: IANS/brendanfraser/insta)

Brendan Fraser speaks up about failed audition that changed his fate

Delhi High Court rejects Pernod Ricard plea to resume liquor sales in Delhi

Delhi High Court rejects Pernod Ricard plea to resume liquor sales in Delhi

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya return home with new born twins

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya return home with new born twins

Canadian researchers call for coordinated G7 response to counter China's foreign interference

Canadian researchers call for coordinated G7 response to counter China's foreign interference

TEHRAN, July 22, 2019 (Xinhua) -- The photo released on July 21, 2019 shows the British oil tanker "Stena Impero" near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran. Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) seized the British oil tanker "Stena Impero" last Friday in the Strait of Hormuz for what it called "failing to respect the international maritime rules while passing through the strait". (Morteza Akhoundi/ISNA/Handout via Xinhua/IANS)

India-bound tanker crosses Hormuz safely with 270,000 tonnes of oil

'I never knew how long I could last’: Rafael Nadal opens up on career-long battle with pain

'I never knew how long I could last’: Nadal opens up on career-long battle with pain

Sakshi Tanwar unanimously accepted characters often mirrors audience’s experiences, emotions, relationships

Sakshi Tanwar unanimously accepted characters often mirror audience’s experiences, emotions, relationships

Turkey warns of ‘uncontrolled escalation’ after vessel attack in Black Sea (File Image)

Turkey warns of ‘uncontrolled escalation’ after vessel attack in Black Sea

Sri Lanka recall Vishmi Gunarathne, Shashini Gimhani, Kawya Kavindi for Women’s T20 WC, Ranaweera excluded

Sri Lanka recall Gunarathne, Gimhani, Kavindi for Women’s T20 WC, Ranaweera excluded