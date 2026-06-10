Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya say twin babies are poles apart; compare elder son to Lord Ram

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Television superstar Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared adorable details about the contrasting personalities of her newborn twin boys, further revealing that the siblings are completely different from one another despite being born together.

In a recent vlog on her YouTube channel, Divyanka gave fans a glimpse into her life as a new mother and spoke about understanding the distinct temperaments of her twin sons that has been surprising her each day.

Talking about the babies, Divyanka said, "Mere pyare bachche jab sote hain na toh itne achhe lagte hain. Lagta hai raat ko kuch hua hi nahi. Bahut saare false alarms hote hain. Main abhi bhi unko samajh rahi hoon ki unka temperament kya hai, unka mood kya hai. Main chahti hoon ki unke sone, khane aur peene ki timelines match ho jaayein. Dono bahut alag hain." (My lovely children look so adorable when they sleep. It feels as if nothing happened during the night. There are so many false alarms. I am still getting to know their temperament and moods. I want their sleeping, eating and feeding schedules to match. Both of them are very different.)

Expressing her surprise at how different they are, she added, "Yeh kaise ho sakta hai ki do naye log aapke ghar mein aaye hain aur janam se hi itne alag hain?" (How is it possible that two new people have come into your home and are so different right from birth?)

Divyanka then went on to describe the personalities of the two babies calling the elder one as T1 and younger one as T2.

"Hamara T2 attention magnet hai. Usko automatically attention mil jaati hai. Aur hamara T1 toh bilkul bade bhai jaisa hai. T1 Shri Ram jaisa hai." (Our T2 is an attention magnet. He automatically draws everyone's attention. And our T1 is just like an elder brother. T1 is like Shri Ram.)

Explaining further, she said, "Woh bas feed leta hai aur aaram karta hai. Time se feed karega aur mujhe disturb bhi nahi karega." (He simply takes his feed and relaxes. He feeds on time and does not disturb me at all.)

Speaking about her younger son, Divyanka shared, "Aur yeh hamare T2 bhai hain. Thodi der baad shararat shuru kar dete hain. Inko feed chahiye hota hai aur feed lete-lete hi so jaate hain." (And this is our T2 brother. He starts getting mischievous after some time. He wants his feed and often falls asleep while feeding.)

For the uninitiated, Divyanka Tripathi recently welcomed twin boys in the month of May. Ever since then, Divyanka has been sharing snippets of her motherhood journey with fans through social media and vlogs.

She is yet to publicly reveal the names of her twin sons.

–IANS

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