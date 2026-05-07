Divyanka Tripathi recalls sleeping on the floor on the sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhann

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently took a trip down memory lane and recalled the hard struggles during her initial days in the entertainment business.

The actress mentioned how she literally lived on the sets of her show during the early years of her career. In one of her recent YouTube vlogs, Divyanka, along with her sister Priyanka, opened up about the demanding shooting schedule during her iconic show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

Candidly chatting with her audience, Divyanka revealed that there were days when she would shoot non-stop for long hours, leaving her with barely any time to rest. The actress shared that she often slept on the floor on the sets itself, wherever she found a little space. “Pillar bhi milta tha toh bhi so jaate the,” said Divyanka.

She added that even if there wasn’t a place to lie down, she would simply take support of a pillar and rest for a few minutes before resuming work.

Her sister Priyanka further recalled how Divyanka practically lived on the sets during those days. “She would just come home to bathe and change clothes,” shared Priyanka .

Talking about Divyanka Tripathi, the actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than two decades and remains one of Indian television’s most loved faces.

Over the years, she has been seen in popular shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Adaalat, Teri Meri Love Stories, and many reality shows including Nach Baliye 8, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The characters that remains iconic from her career are portrayals of Vidya from Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and later Dr. Ishita Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohobbatein.

Talking about Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, co-starring Sharad Malhotra and Kamya Panjabi, it premiered on Zee TV on August 14, 2006, and ran successfully until May 28, 2009.

The show revolved around Vidya, a simple small-town girl whose life changes after marrying Sagar, a wealthy man battling mental illness and how love helps them overcome countless challenges.

On the personal front, Divyanka married actor Vivek Dahiya in 2016, and the couple is now all set to embrace parenthood. The duo is expecting their first child in 2026, nearly a decade after their marriage.

---IANS

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