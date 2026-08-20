Divya Dutta to star with Jimmy Shergill in ‘Tum Rahe Na Tum, actress calls it a 'very human, uncomfortable and layered story'

Mumbai, August 20 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta says the emotional complexity of her upcoming psychological relationship drama ‘Tum Rahe Na Tum’ was what drew her to the project, which also stars Jimmy Shergill in the lead.

Directed by Prem Prakash Modi, ‘Tum Rahe Na Tum’ is an adaptation of Swedish playwright August Strindberg’s landmark play ‘The Father’.

The film transposes the emotional and psychological core of the classic into an intimate Indian family setting, exploring love, control, insecurity, parental expectations, toxic masculinity and ego, and how these forces can gradually alter relationships.

“What attracted me to the film was that nobody in this family is completely innocent or completely guilty. It is a very human, uncomfortable and layered story, and that complexity is what made the film particularly compelling for me,” Divya Dutta said.

The film is produced by Vinni Chawla and Sonu Katyal under their banner Fanatically Filmi Pvt. Ltd.

Prem Prakash Modi said the story is rooted in an Indian family but explores emotions that are universal.

“Tum Rahe Na Tum is an intimate exploration of relationships and the emotional spaces people inhabit within a family. I wanted to look at what happens when love, expectations, insecurity, ego and ideas of masculinity begin to affect the way people see each other. The film is rooted in a very Indian family setting, but the emotions are universal,” he said.

Talking about the lead actors, the director said Jimmy Shergill and Divya Dutta bring contrasting yet layered qualities to their characters.

“Jimmy Shergill has a rare ability to make a complex character feel deeply real which made him perfect for the role. Divya Dutta, on the other hand, brings an incredible ability to portray strength, vulnerability and complexity at the same time,” Modi said.

“I felt that the combination of Jimmy and Divya would bring exactly the kind of layered, lived-in relationship that the film demands. Both Jimmy and Divya are stepping into characters and emotional spaces that audiences haven’t seen them explore before,” he added.

Jimmy Shergill said the emotional complexity of the story immediately drew him to the project.

“Tum Rahe Na Tum immediately drew me in because of how deeply human and emotionally complex it is. It is the kind of story that makes you question what you see, what you believe and how people can experience the same relationship very differently,” he said.

The film also stars Harsh Chhaya, along with Zarina Wahab and Rajesh Jais in important roles.

–IANS

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