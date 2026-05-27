May 27, 2026 8:00 PM हिंदी

Divya Dutta relives her childhood days as she enjoys a rejuvenating train ride

Divya Dutta relives her childhood days as he enjoys a rejuvenating train ride

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta decided to relive some of her childhood memories with a recent train journey filled with friends, food, and fun.

In the clip uploaded by Divya on her official Insta handle, she was seen playing some card games in the train with fellow passengers and also enjoying the food served by the train authorities.

At the end, we could see her simply soaking in the view outside the window. She was also seen standing at the gate of the train during one of the stops.

Reminiscing about the good old days, Divya wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Bachpan se train mei safar karne ka apne ek mazaa tha...beautiful journey..achi company...stations pe rukna, chai peena kulhad mein,...wo train mei khaane peene ka samaan bechte log... this..was reliving all that...(sic)."

Keeping in tune with the vibe of the clip, Divya added the "Raah Pe Rahte Hain" track by Kishore Kumar as the background score.

Divya keeps on providing glimpses from her personal and professional life on social media.

Recently, she celebrated her precious 'Dostana' with fellow actress Sonali Bendre with another adorable post on Instagram.

She took to her official handle and published an adorable picture with Sonali. The 'Sarfarosh' actress had her hands around Divya's shoulders in the snap, which included the caption, "The most precious friendships are the ones when u are just beginning...the firsts...She is that!! When life here in the industry just started...she stood next to me with her arm around...and she continues to do that..love you @iamsonalibendre".

Work-wise, Divya has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation for her recently released web series, "Chiraiya", which was made under the direction of Shashant Shah.

Produced by SVF Entertainment, the show boasts a stellar cast with Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, and Sarita Joshi in crucial roles, along with others.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

India accelerates development of homegrown 5th generation fighter jet AMCA

India accelerates development of homegrown 5th generation fighter jet AMCA

Focus on bowling unit as India begin key World Cup rehearsal against England in first Women's T20I in Chelmsford on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI Women/X

1st Women's T20I: Focus on bowling unit as India begin key World Cup rehearsal against England (Preview)

UP: Anger in Greater Noida village after teen's murder, family seeks justice

UP: Anger in Greater Noida village after teen's murder, family seeks justice

Shamita Shetty hits back at troll questioning her single status: Aapne Shaadi Karke Kya Ukhaad Liya

Shamita Shetty hits back at troll questioning her single status: Aapne Shaadi Karke Kya Ukhaad Liya

Supply of petrol, diesel and LPG is normal, citizens must shun panic buying: Govt

Supply of petrol, diesel and LPG is normal, citizens must shun panic buying: Govt

Andrew Scott is proud of his tiny appearance in ‘Saving Private Ryan’

Andrew Scott is proud of his tiny appearance in ‘Saving Private Ryan’

PM Modi's 12 years in office brought unprecedented respect to Sanatan culture: Swami Kailashanand Giri

PM Modi's 12 years in office brought unprecedented respect to Sanatan culture: Swami Kailashanand Giri

Indian women's team beat Australia in shootout to win second match of friendly series at the Perth Hockey Stadium in Perth, Australia, on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey: Indian women's team beat Australia in shootout to win second match of friendly series

Padma Shri awardee hails PM Modi's 'transparent' working style, says govt working for society's benefit

Padma Shri awardee hails PM Modi's 'transparent' working style, says govt working for society's benefit

Ravindra Jadeja come in for Rajasthan Royals as Sunrisers Hyderabad elect to bowl in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (2026) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Jadeja comes in for RR as SRH elect to bowl in Eliminator