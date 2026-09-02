Disha Patani on her ‘Awarapan 2’ journey: ‘Grateful to be part of this team’

Mumbai, Sept 2 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani has expressed her gratitude for being part of “Awarapan 2.”

On Wednesday, the ‘Baaghi’ actress shared a heartfelt note about her experience of working on the much-awaited film. Disha thanked the team and fans for the love and support the project has received. Taking to Instagram, she shared a glimpse into her journey with the film and expressed her appreciation for the people she has worked with. Disha wrote, “Grateful to connect with such amazing beautiful souls in this journey of telling a story that we all will cherish forever. Truly an honour to be part of this team and grateful for all the love that’s been received by the film blessed #awarapan2.”

The photo carousel features glimpses of Disha Patani in her character from “Awarapan 2,” along with behind-the-scenes moments from the sets. Some pictures also show her sharing candid moments with co-star Emraan Hashmi, while others feature Disha posing with the film’s team.

In “Awarapan 2,” Disha Patani starred alongside Emraan Hashmi in the action-drama sequel. While Emraan reprised his role as Shivam Pandit, Disha played the film’s female lead, Zara Singh. Her character was portrayed as a trained cello player who came from a gangster family. The movie was released theatrically on August 14, 2026.

Recently, Emraan Hashmi opened up about the journey of Awarapan as the franchise made its return with the much-anticipated sequel, “Awarapan 2.” The ‘Murder’ actor spoke about the significance of revisiting the franchise, recalling that the original film struggled to connect with audiences when it was released nearly two decades ago.

Calling the sequel’s return a “rarest-of-rare phenomenon” and an “unprecedented feat,” Emraan expressed pride in being part of a project that has received another opportunity to reach viewers.

An excerpt from his note read, “There are films you work on, and then there are films you are genuinely proud to be a part of. Awarapan 2 belongs to the latter. It has become a rarest-of-rare phenomenon — an unprecedented feat. A film that didn't find its audience two decades ago returning with a sequel, determined to rewrite history at the box office.”

“An emotionally charged action musical, mounted on a stunning visual scale and powered by incredibly diverse, timeless music, this is a film I truly believe is best experienced with an audience in cinemas. At the heart of it all is Vishesh, the creator of the world of Awarapan.”

--IANS

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