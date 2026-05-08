Disappointed by IOC decision to maintain sanctions on Russian athletes: Kremlin

Moscow, May 8 (IANS) Moscow is disappointed by the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to maintain sanctions against Russian athletes, Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We are disappointed by this decision, we generally regret this decision," Peskov said, commenting on the IOC's move to keep in place the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee's membership and recommendations on sanctions against Russian athletes.

Peskov added that Russia would continue dialogue with the IOC on the return of its athletes to the international sports arena, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, the IOC announced that it would maintain the restrictive measures, citing, among other reasons, concerns over an inspection by the World Anti-Doping Agency into Russia's anti-doping system.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the IOC recommended that all restrictions be lifted for Belarusian athletes competing in international events, the organisation said in a statement.

The IOC Executive Board no longer recommends any conditions on Belarusian athletes, including teams, competing in events governed by International Federations and international sports event organisers. The lifted measures include the protective restrictions first introduced in February 2022 and later updated on March 28, 2023.

The IOC cited the need to navigate an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, including a rising number of conflicts, and to uphold its mission of preserving a values-based sporting platform that provides hope to the world.

The decision aligns with the 'Fit for the Future' process, an initiative launched by IOC president Kirsty Coventry in September 2025, which reaffirmed the fundamental right of athletes to access sport and compete free from political interference.

"The IOC reaffirms that athletes' participation in international competition should not be limited by the actions of their governments, including involvement in a war or conflict," the IOC said in a statement.

It noted that the qualification period for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and the Dolomiti Valtellina 2028 Winter Youth Olympic Games begins this summer.

–IANS

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