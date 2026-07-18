Director Abhishek Dogra says Arshad Warsi surprised all with his double role in 'Jeevan Bheema Yojana'

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Director Abhishek Dogra has heaped praise on Arshad Warsi's performance in 'Jeevan Bheema Yojana', where he stated that the actor's portrayal of two contrasting characters constantly surprised the team during filming.

The dark comedy crime thriller, slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 28, 2026, marks the first time in Arshad's career that he will be seen essaying a double role.

Speaking about the film, Dogra said, "'Jeevan Bheema Yojana' is a film about ordinary people making one extraordinary, catastrophic decision, and then spending the rest of the film paying for it. The genre is dark comedy, but the heart of it is very human. Greed, desperation, love, and the terrible momentum of a lie you can't stop telling. Arshad brings both men to life with a precision that constantly surprised us on set."

Presented and produced by StarBeam Ventures Ltd (formerly Blue God Entertainment Ltd), the film promises a quirky blend of crime, comedy and chaos.

For the uninitiated, Arshad Warsi plays the dual roles of Jeevan and Bheema, a debt-ridden common man and his dangerous lookalike, whose lives become intertwined in an outrageous chain of events that soon spirals into a hilarious yet high-stakes mess.

Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh stars as Yojana, a sharp and resourceful wife who masterminds an audacious fraud, while stalwart actor Vijay Raaz essays the role of Vinayak, a mysterious man who knows far more than he lets on.

The film also features Pooja Chopra, Bijendra Kala and the late Atul Parchure in pivotal roles.

Talking about the project, Raman Raheja, Director of StarBeam Ventures Ltd and co-producer of the film, said, "This is the first of the multiple releases lined up by StarBeam Ventures Ltd in the next 6-12 months and what better way to start than having the ever-loved Arshad Warsi featuring in a double role for the first time in his career. Audiences will love it."

The movie would mark Arshad Warsi's maiden double role. 'Jeevan Bheema Yojana' arrives in cinemas worldwide on August 28, 2026.

–IANS

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