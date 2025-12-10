December 10, 2025 2:25 PM हिंदी

Dinesh Karthik named mentor & batting coach of London Spirit Men at The Hundred

London, Dec 10 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who is also a mentor of reigning IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been named mentor and batting coach of The Hundred franchise London Spirit.

In his first-ever role within a franchise for The Hundred, Karthik's expertise comes from participating in over 250 matches as both a player and a coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL), along with 180 international matches representing India.

London Spirit’s Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, in a statement shared by the franchise, said, “It’s a pleasure to welcome DK to London Spirit. He is a truly original thinker in our game and his vast experience in short-format and franchise cricket will be invaluable to us. He’s also great fun to work with and brings an infectious energy and enthusiasm to everything he does.”

"The signing of another elite individual with significant stature in the game demonstrates our ambition and the importance we place on ensuring that our players receive the best possible support," Bobat added.

Meanwhile, Karthik, on taking up the new role, said, “What an exciting time to be joining London Spirit! When I heard about the plans and the ambitions of Mo, MCC and the Tech Titans, I was really enthusiastic to join. To spend the English summer working at Lord’s is truly a dream come true. It is the ground where I made my debut for India and I played my last Test match – Lord’s is very close to my heart. I can’t wait to see the squad come together and to work with some exceptional cricketers next year.”

The new role will be relatively easy for Karthik, who has worked closely with both Bobat and Andy Flower, Spirit’s head coach, at RCB in the IPL.

