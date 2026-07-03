July 03, 2026 3:54 PM हिंदी

Diljit Dosanjh talks about finding happiness amid negativity

Diljit Dosanjh talks about finding happiness amid negativity

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has shared a thoughtful message on the importance of staying positive and finding happiness even in the face of negativity.

In his recent Instagram live, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor emphasized that true happiness should come from within rather than from external validation. He noted that people often expect the world to bring them joy, but in reality, maintaining inner peace and self-contentment is what truly matters.

Diljit Dosanjh said, “Just be happy. You don’t have to learn how to be happy. The world won’t make you happy, and you don’t have to make anyone else happy. You have to be happy yourself. Don’t think the world will make you happy—no. Sometimes, the world can even be uncomfortable seeing you happy. We all go through that.”

Diljit further spoke about the importance of mindset and inner awareness, saying, “Life is happiness in itself. Life is happiness in itself. We have got this opportunity. Let’s do it. Every moment is happiness. You have to decide whether you want to make your moment sad or miserable. There is happiness in every moment, there is happiness everywhere. No matter how the situation is outside, your heart can be happy in any situation.”

One fan asked that with every big name, there are always some voices against it. To this, the singer said, “Yes, it's true. I don't care who is against me. I don't care and I don't mind if you are against me. Please be against me. I don't care. I don't want to win the world. I don't want to make the world happy. I don't want to say that I am a good person. I am very bad. You should be against me.”

In his live session, Diljit also shared an update on his much-awaited film “Punjab 95.” While he did not reveal an exact release date, the singer-actor strongly hinted that the project could finally be released this year.

--IANS

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