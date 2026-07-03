Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Satluj’, earlier titled ‘Punjab 95’ finally out of CBFC cans, releases on OTT

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) The upcoming Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Satluj’ is finally getting to see the light of the day. The film, which fought a long battle against the censorship, has now released digitally.

The film, which was earlier titled ‘Punjab 95’, is based on the human rights violation by the Punjab police during their drive to neutralize the insurgency in the state.

Talking about the film, Diljit Dosanjh said, “Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra ji’s martyrdom and his contribution to humanity were the primary reasons I chose to be a part of this film. When I first heard the script, it moved me deeply, as it is rooted in the lived experiences, struggles, and sacrifices of real people”.

“As an artiste, opportunities to be part of such meaningful stories are rare. From the moment I heard the script, I felt a strong sense of responsibility towards the film and was committed to portraying such an inspiring character with truth, honesty, and utmost respect. Our film, Satluj, is a story of conviction, courage, and humanity, and portraying this character has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career. I’m grateful that audiences across the world can finally watch the film on Zee 5 and connect with a story that is both deeply personal and truly a must-watch for all”, he added.

Diljit’s statement about art and politics comes amid his recent remark of choosing to stay away from the political satire movement Cockroach Janta Party.

Diljit essays the role inspired by the human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who fought for justice for the victims of police brutality, and was allegedly tortured and killed by the cops in order to suppress the truth.

The film is helmed by Honey Trehan, and presents an unflinching account of one man's relentless pursuit of truth in the face of fear, power and silence. It is set during a time marked by conflict and unrest, and exposes the haunting reality of thousands of unexplained disappearances and the devastating human cost borne by families searching for justice.

Honey Trehan said, “From the very beginning, our intention was to tell this story with honesty, sensitivity, and without compromise. After a long wait, audiences will finally witness our labour of love and hard work. Satluj is not just the story of one individual; it is a tribute to the strength of human spirit in the face of adversity. Everyone associated with the film deeply believed in the importance of this narrative, as it draws inspiration from the life of the great martyr Jaswant Singh. I am delighted that it is now reaching audiences on Zee 5”.

Driven by an unwavering belief that every missing life deserved to be accounted for, Jaswant Singh took on a battle few dared to fight. His decades-long pursuit of justice for over 25,000 missing people came at an immense personal cost, testing the limits of courage, sacrifice and resilience.

Produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

The film is available to stream on Hindi Zee 5.

--IANS

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