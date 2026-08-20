Diljit Dosanjh candidly calls Berlin’s Golden Victory Column as ‘Baby Doll Main Sone Di’, does ‘Bhangra’ on streets

Mumbai, August 20 (IANS) Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was seen bringing his trademark energy to Berlin as he gears up to kick off the European leg of his World Tour.

Ahead of his concert, Diljit gave fans a glimpse of his Berlin diaries on social media.

He shared a series of pictures and videos from the German capital and in one of the videos, the singer was seen breaking into bhangra on the streets of Berlin with a friend.

Diljit also visited the iconic Berlin Victory Column, which is crowned by a gilded statue of the Roman goddess of victory, Victoria.

In his social media updates, Diljit also took on the climb to the top of the Victory Column, and was seen making his way up the narrow staircase.

At one point, a tired Diljit appeared visibly out of breath and candidly told his friend, “Paise de karke pareshani mol li (I paid money to get myself into trouble)

Upon reaching the top, the singer panned his mobile camera towards the golden statue and candidly said, 'Baby doll mein sone di'.

Diljit later shared another glimpse from the climb, showing his friend making his way up the staircase.

For the uninitiated, Diljit has established himself as one of the most prominent global faces of Punjabi music. His music work includes popular tracks such as “Do You Know”, “5 Taara”, “Patiala Peg”, “Lover”, “Born To Shine” and “GOAT”.

Talking about his acting career, if has grown alongside his music. After beginning his film journey in Punjabi cinema, Diljit made his Hindi film debut with Udta Punjab in 2016, followed by movies like Phillauri, Soorma, Good Newwz, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Jogi and Crew.

In Punjabi cinema, he has been part of successful films such as Jatt & Juliet, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Honsla Rakh, Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne and Jatt & Juliet 3. He also took on the titular role in Imtiaz Ali's 2024 biographical musical drama Amar Singh Chamkila, opposite Parineeti Chopra.

–IANS

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