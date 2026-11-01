November 01, 2026 9:59 PM हिंदी

Digi Yatra trials for international passengers begin at 7 airports

Digi Yatra trials for international passengers begin at 7 airports

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Digi Yatra has commenced trials for international passengers at seven airports across India, marking a further step in the adoption of digital technology in the country's aviation sector.

The trials, scheduled to run from November to December 2026, will allow eligible Indian nationals holding e-passports to use the Digi Yatra at designated airport touchpoints while travelling on select international flights operated by Air India and IndiGo, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Sunday.

The trials are being conducted at Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Mumbai, Chennai and Amritsar airports.

"Eligible passengers will be able to use the facility at terminal entry points, Security Hold Areas (SHA) and boarding gates, wherever the required infrastructure is available. Feedback received during the trial period will inform the planning of a wider rollout in 2027," the statement said.

To access the facility, eligible Indian nationals must create an e-passport-based Verifiable Credential (VC) through the Digi Yatra mobile application.

The process involves scanning the Machine Readable Zone (MRZ) of the e-passport, reading the embedded chip using the Near Field Communication (NFC) feature of a compatible smartphone, capturing a selfie and verifying the details.

The credential is stored in the passenger's Digi Yatra wallet on the device and can be used at airport touchpoints enabled for the trials.

"The facility is intended to complement, and not replace, existing travel processes. Passengers must continue to carry their travel documents and complete all mandatory airline document checks, immigration procedures and other applicable travel formalities," according to the statement.

The Digi Yatra's adoption continues to expand across India's aviation network.

The platform has more than 26.5 million users and has enabled more than 110 million journeys across 39 domestic airports, serving domestic airlines.

"A further 25 domestic airports are planned to be covered by 2027. The plan is part of the government's strategy to leverage technology to improve airport operations and facilitate seamless air travel, in line with the vision of Digital India and ease of flying," the statement added.

--IANS

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