April 22, 2026 1:24 PM हिंदी

Dia Mirza shares six year-old son’s gratitude ritual towards farmers, cook since babyhood

Dia Mirza shares six year-old son’s gratitude ritual towards farmers, cook since babyhood

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza on account of Earth Day, shared a heartfelt glimpse into her parenting approach, and revealed how her six-year-old son Avyaan has been taught to express gratitude towards nature, farmers, and those who prepare his meals, ever since he started taking solids.

Taking to her social media account on the occasion of Earth Day, the actress penned a thoughtful note about instilling values of nature and environment in her child from a young age.

She wrote, “Mata Bhumi, Putroham Pruthvyam (Earth is my mother, and I am her child.) After every meal, Avyaan has been taught to say ‘Thank you Mamma Earth, thank you farmer and thank you to the person who has cooked his meal.’ This has been a daily practice since he started eating solids.”

She added, “Now, he sees himself as citizen of the planet. He connects his food, water and wellness with the mother provider - the Earth. Let’s teach ourselves to remember who we are. One Earth Family, living on ONE living planet. Let’s create a world where we learn to care, respect and give back to mother nature.”

Dia further said, “We need an ecocentric system (that our ancestors lived by), which means to put the health of the planet first. If the soil and the seasons are out of balance, our own health will be too.”

“But big ideas only work if we bring them into our daily lives. It’s about the small choices we make every single day: like being mindful of what we consume, reducing our waste, and respecting the natural rhythms of our soil and seasons. And speaking up against wars,” she added.

Dia added, *When we shift our mindset to care for the Earth first, we start protecting ourselves and each other. #EarthDay #ForPeopleForPlanet #OurPowerOurPlanet #SDGs #GlobalGoals.”

Talking about Dia Mirza, the actress has been a vocal advocate for environmental protection and sustainable living for years.

Apart from her fun life moments, she is seen using her platform to raise awareness about climate change, biodiversity and conservation.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

India real estate land deals jump 32 pc to Rs 54,818 crore in 2025

India real estate land deals jumped 32 pc to Rs 54,818 crore in 2025

IPL 2026: 'I waited for the right matchups,' says Abhishek after blistering 135 vs DC

IPL 2026: 'I waited for the right matchups,' says Abhishek after blistering 135 vs DC

Chidambaram Manivannan's ‘Brothers and Sisters' to premiere in May this year (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chidambaram Manivannan's ‘Brothers and Sisters' to premiere in May this year

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse of her ‘raat bhar shoot’, shares team selfie at 2:43 AM from set

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse of her ‘raat bhar shoot’, shares team selfie at 2:43 AM from set

Rakesh Roshan wishes wife Pinkie on anniversary: Fought our way through 55 years of marriage

Rakesh Roshan wishes wife Pinkie on anniversary: Fought our way through 55 years of marriage

Binu rockets to the top with four challengers in hot chase at IGPL Congo

Binu rockets to top with four challengers in hot chase at IGPL Congo

Ajith Kumar returns from Belgium in time to vote in upcoming TN Assembly elections (Photo Credit: Ajith Kumar Racing/X)

Ajith Kumar returns from Belgium in time to vote in upcoming TN Assembly elections

investors in banks

Govt to form panel to review 26 pc voting cap for private investors in banks: Report

Pachpadra refinery blaze: Agencies examining CCTV footages to find out reasons of fire

Pachpadra refinery blaze: Agencies examining CCTV footage to find out reasons of fire

Dhoni making a comeback against MI would be really special: Aditya Tare

Dhoni making a comeback against MI would be really special: Aditya Tare