Dia Mirza on ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ turning 25: A gift that keeps on giving

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Former beauty queen and actress Dia Mirza looked back with warmth and nostalgia as “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein” is set to turn 25 later this year, calling it a gift that keeps on giving.

Dia took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images with co-star R. Madhavan from the year 2016 and wrote: “This was 2016. On October 19, 2026, it will complete 25 years. A gift that keeps on giving.”

“Name the film. Oh Maddy Maddy, look what showed up? @actormaddy,” she concluded.

“Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein” is a romantic drama film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starring R. Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan and Dia Mirza in the lead roles. The film is a remake of the director’s own Tamil film “Minnale”.

The film marked Dia’s debut as well as Tamil actor Madhavan’s official Bollywood debut, after having an uncredited appearance in the song “Chup Tum Raho” in “Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin”.

The film revolves around the love story of Madhav “Maddy” Shastri and Reena Malhotra. The latter is set to get engaged to Rajeev “Sam” Samra, a young man settled in the US and Maddy’s former college rival.

Talking about Dia, she was last seen in the film “Nadaaniyan” by Shauna Gautam. The film stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, alongside Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj.

It tells the story of a privileged South Delhi schoolgirl who gets a boyfriend-for-hire to get back at her family and classmates.

On the OTT front, she was seen in “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack”, a miniseries about the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999. It stars Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza and Arvind Swamy.

