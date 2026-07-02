Dhruv Vikram's film with director Karan A Kumar goes on floors with traditional pooja

Chennai, July 2 (IANS) Director Karan A Kumar's upcoming film, featuring Tamil star Dhruv Vikram in the lead, officially went on floors in the city with a traditional pooja ceremony that was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film.

The yet-to-be-titled film, which is being produced by leading pan India production house Mythri Movie Makers, is being tentatively referred to as #MythriTamil04 and #DV4.

Mythri, a leading production house in Telugu, has off late been making films in other languages as well and this upcoming film happens to be its fourth Tamil venture.

Karan Aravind Kumar will direct this movie, which sources claim will be an out-and-out commercial entertainer.

The launch ceremony was held at the Chennai office of Mythri Movie Makers in MRC Nagar.

Apart from the film's cast and crew, several special guests too participated in the launch ceremony.

Director Keerthiswaran sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot while directors Adhik Ravichandran, Ravikumar, Antony Bhagyaraj, Raja, Sasi and 'Hi Nanna' fame Shouryuv graced the launching ceremony.

Sources in the know say that #DV4/#MythriTamil04, which is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, will look to showcase Dhruv Vikram in an avatar that will appeal to the masses.

Dhruv Vikram, who is the son of actor Vikram, was last seen in the critically acclaimed superhit film 'Bison', that was directed by ace director Mari Selvaraj.

Sources claim that the young actor, who is known for experimenting with intense and performance-driven roles, was now ready to embrace a unique entertainer aimed at appealing to a wider audience.

Karan Aravind Kumar has co-written the screenplay for this film with Saby. The film boasts a talented technical crew.

Cinematography for the film is to be handled by Viki. While it is unclear who will be scoring music for this film as of now, editing for the film is to be handled by Jayasuriya.

Costumes in the film are to be designed by Praveen Raja while production design will be by GM Sekhar. Stunt sequences in the film are to be choreographed by action choreographer Vikram Mor.

--IANS

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