Dehing Patkai home to 165 butterfly species, including 37 endangered ones: Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 25 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday highlighted the rich butterfly diversity of Dehing Patkai, describing the biodiversity-rich region as a safe haven for the state’s rare and endangered butterfly species.

Taking to social media platform X, Sarma shared a message celebrating the region’s remarkable biodiversity and said that Dehing Patkai is home to 165 recorded butterfly species, including 37 endangered species.

“Butterfly, fly away… ,” the Chief Minister wrote in his post, highlighting the ecological significance of the region and the importance of protecting its natural habitat.

Sarma said the presence of such a large variety of butterfly species reflects the rich biodiversity of Dehing Patkai, which is known for its dense forests and diverse wildlife. He further underlined the role of conservation initiatives in preserving the fragile ecosystem and creating conditions where rare species can survive and flourish.

“Conservation efforts are helping create a thriving habitat where rare species can continue to flourish,” Sarma said.

Butterflies are widely regarded as important indicators of the health of an ecosystem, as their populations are closely linked to vegetation, climate and the overall condition of natural habitats.

The Dehing Patkai landscape, located in Assam’s eastern region, is recognised for its rich forest ecosystem and diverse flora and fauna. The area forms an important part of Assam’s wider efforts to conserve its natural heritage and protect wildlife habitats.

The Chief Minister’s post comes amid growing emphasis on biodiversity conservation and sustainable management of Assam’s forest resources.

The state has, in recent years, stepped up efforts to promote wildlife conservation, protect forest landscapes and raise awareness about the ecological importance of its natural habitats.

The identification of 165 butterfly species in Dehing Patkai, including 37 endangered species, further underscores the ecological value of the region and the need to safeguard its habitat.

The conservation of butterfly populations can also contribute to the protection of wider ecosystems, as preserving their habitats helps maintain plant diversity and supports several other species dependent on the same ecological environment.

Sarma’s message sought to draw attention to the biodiversity of Dehing Patkai while highlighting ongoing conservation efforts aimed at ensuring that rare species continue to thrive in their natural surroundings.

--IANS

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