November 11, 2025 1:42 PM हिंदी

Dharmendra latest health update: Actor is ‘recovering and responding to treatment,’ reveals Sunny Deol’s team

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) According to the latest update on Dharmendra’s health, the veteran actor is ‘recovering and responding to treatment.’

When IANS contacted Sunny Deol’s team, they shared an update on the actor’s health, stating, “Sir is recovering and responding to treatment. Let’s all pray for his good health and long life.”

We are in constant touch with Sunny Deol’s PR team. Earlier, the team issued a clarification stating that Dharmendra continues to remain stable. They also urged everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information about the actor’s health. In an official statement, the team had shared, “Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy.”

Meanwhile, false reports about Dharmendra’s death began circulating on social media late last night. Several celebrities and eminent political leaders fell prey to the death hoax and shared condolence messages online. However, the veteran actor’s family intervened to put an end to the rumours.

Hema Malini took to social media to strongly condemn the misinformation, calling it “unforgivable” and “highly irresponsible,” while urging media outlets to respect the family’s privacy. Esha Deol also shared a statement, assuring everyone that her father is stable and recovering well.

Hema wrote, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

Esha Deol also shared a health update about her father, assuring that he is stable and recovering well in the hospital. “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papas speedy recovery.” (sic)

--IANS

ps/

