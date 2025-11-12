Dharmendra has gone home fully satisfied and is in a stable condition, reveals doctor from Breach Candy Hospital

November 12, 2025 12:53 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Veteran actor Dharmendra, who recently got discharged from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, is now in a stable condition and recovering well at home.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Dr. Rajiv Sharma from the hospital shared that the legendary star has gone home “fully satisfied” after receiving the required treatment. Sharing an update on the actor’s health, he stated, “Dharmendra ji has gone from the hospital with full satisfaction. His family has taken him home. Everything has been arranged for him.”

“He is in a stable condition. I request the public not to spread the false news but instead pray for his recovery so that he can celebrate his next birthday with pride.”

Dr. Pratit Samdani added, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged at 7.30 am today. His recovery and treatment will continue at home.”

Sunny Deol’s PR team also released a statement shortly after Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital.” The statement read, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time.”

Recently, after Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital and taken home, his cousin and filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa paid him a visit. Speaking briefly to the media gathered outside Dharmendra’s Juhu residence, Guddu shared that the actor was doing fine, adding that he couldn’t comment further as he wasn’t aware of many details.

“He is doing fine. I can’t say anything further; I don’t know much about it.”

The 89-year-old actor was hospitalized after experiencing breathlessness and was visited by several family members, including Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol. Many of his industry colleagues, such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Govinda, also came to check on him. Aamir Khan, along with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, was among those who visited the veteran star at the hospital.

--IANS

ps/

