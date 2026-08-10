Dharmendra Gohil on his short film Bandra Boy: Telling a powerful story in 21 minutes is not easy

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Gujarati and Marathi actor Dharmendra Gohil will play Ahwaan Kumar's father in the award-winning short film 'Bandra Boy'.

Shedding further light on the project, Dharmendra Gohil shared that telling a thought-provoking story within a short span of 21 minutes is not an easy task.

He said, “I have worked with many new directors throughout my career and consider myself fortunate to have done so. My character in Bandra Boy is extremely interesting and well-written. Telling a compelling and complete story in just 21 minutes is not easy, but Neeru Sharma has accomplished it beautifully. She has brought out the best performances from every actor and has presented the story with remarkable clarity.”

Lead actor of the project, Ahwaan Kumar, revealed that the fact that his character in 'Bandra Boy' is extremely different from his real-life personality is what attracted him to the project.

“Neeru ji explained every scene and emotion in great detail. I trusted her vision and performed accordingly. I am grateful to her for giving me this opportunity," he added.

Ahwaan Kumar informed that the film has been getting raving reviews, along with recognition at international film festivals. It was one of the semifinalists at the Frames of New York Film Festival and an Award Winner at the New York International Women Festival.

Made by former entertainment journalist Neeru Sharma, 'Bandra Boy' explains how people often form opinions even before learning all the facts, exploring themes such as media narratives and public perception.

Backed by Rajeev Parashar, 'Bandra Boy' stars Ahwaan Kumar, Dharmendra Gohil, Lochan Barsagde, Yash Pednekar, Shyam Thombre, Pawan Tiwari, Aishwarya Manohar, Himanshi Mandalia, and Nandini Sharma in prominent roles, along with others.

The technical crew of the movie includes Aayush Shah as cinematographer, Sandeep Kurup as editor, and Kaushal Mahavir as the composer.

--IANS

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