Dharmendra discharged from hospital, ambulance departs from actor’s home

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was on ventilator support at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, has been discharged from the hospital.

According to hospital sources, the veteran actor was discharged earlier today. An ambulance was seen leaving Dharmendra’s residence. His family, however, remained tight-lipped about his current health condition. As per the latest reports, the ‘Sholay’ actor has been shifted home for further treatment.

On Wednesday, Bobby Deol was spotted leaving Breach Candy Hospital around 7 a.m., following a speeding ambulance. He was seen arriving at home along with the vehicle. It is being reported that the Juhu area near Dharmendra’s residence is now under heavy police surveillance.

The 89-year-old actor was admitted for medical observation and moved to the ICU on November 10. His wife, Hema Malini, and daughter, Esha Deol, shared that he was stable and on the road to recovery. Esha’s statement read, “My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papas speedy recovery. (sic).”

Meanwhile, Hema Malini took to social media to denounce the false reports of Dharmendra’s death, describing them as “unforgivable” and “highly irresponsible.” She wrote, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

On November 11, Sunny Deol’s team provided an update on the actor’s health, stating that he is recovering well and responding positively to treatment. They urged everyone to keep him in their prayers for continued health and a long life. “Sir is recovering and responding to treatment. Let’s all pray for his good health and long life.”

