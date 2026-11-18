Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Reality TV star Paris Hilton has urged the Republican House leaders to pass the DEFIANCE Act, which seeks to provide survivors of non-consensual sexually explicit deepfakes with a legal recourse, sharing her own disturbing experience of online exploitation.

Speaking to the media, Paris shared that strangers have created over 100,000 AI-generated explicit images and videos portraying her, adding that more are being created every day. She also highlighted a study which found that 83 of the 156 women serving in the 119th Congress have sexual deepfakes circulating online.

Paris said: “Ten months ago I stood here at the Capitol and told the world what it feels like to have your body exposed without your consent, and I asked Congress to do something about it. Some people might have thought that was the end of my fight, but when I make a promise to survivors, I keep it.”

“So I will come back to these halls as many times as it takes until the Defiance Act is signed, because the abuse hasn't stopped, and neither will I. There are now over 50 million people who have been personally victimized by sexually explicit deepfakes.”

She added: “These are your neighbors, school teachers, nurses, entrepreneurs, women and girls from all walks of life. These are real people with families, dreams, and lives that can be shattered by something they never consented to. One in eight young people know a classmate impacted by deepfakes. That's a kid in every classroom across America.”

Paris revealed that “strangers have created over 100,000 AI-generated explicit images and videos portraying me in the most graphic and disturbing ways imaginable, and every day more are being created.”

“I can't control who sees them, I can't control where they go, and I can't make it stop. And the laws aren't protecting us. And if this can happen to someone with my resources and my platform, imagine how powerless a young girl might be facing this completely alone. Women and girls are bearing the brunt of this abuse, even the women standing beside me.”

She went on to add: “In preparation for today, my team studied how United States Congresswomen are appearing in adult deepfake content online, and what we found was shocking, but hardly surprising. Of the 156 women serving in the 119th Congress, 83 have sexual deepfakes online right now. That's more than half of the women in Congress.”

Exploitation like this isn't new, she said.

“For generations, women's bodies have been used to shame us, silence us, and keep us from positions of power. Now artificial intelligence has given abusers a powerful new weapon. They don't have to touch us, they don't have to know us, they don't even have to meet us.”

“It has never been easier to manufacture sexual images of our bodies, to destroy our reputations, threaten our careers, and intimidate us into silence. I've heard from girls who are terrified to return to school, women whose careers have been destroyed, and too many families who have lost children to suicide after this abuse.”

Paris said that “no child should be afraid to walk into a classroom, no woman should have to choose between her dignity and her dreams, and no family should have to bury a child due to this preventable issue.”

“These images may be artificial, but the fear is real. The violation is real. Until now, our exploitation has been met with a collective shrug, as if our suffering is the inevitable consequence of this new technology, but this is not an acceptable cost of innovation. We cannot become collateral damage in the name of progress. Inaction emboldens our abusers.”

“We have the power to shape our future, and we must act. I want to thank Representatives AOC and Laura Lee, and the bipartisan lawmakers standing with us for taking action. The Defiance Act would give survivors a civil path to hold people accountable for creating and distributing non-consensual, sexually explicit deepfakes.”

She shared: “The Senate understood the urgency and passed this legislation unanimously in January. Now the House must act too. Why wait another day? If they don't pass this bill before the end of the year, all of our progress will be lost, and we will have to start all over again.”

“Speaker Johnson, Leader Scalise, and Chairman Jordan, I am speaking directly to you. Will you allow this to continue to happen to your colleagues? How about the women in your district? How about your daughters, your wives, or your sisters? You have the power to move this legislation forward. You can give survivors a new path to justice.”

“In fact, you have the opportunity to be remembered as leaders who stood up for women, protected our children, and chose justice when it mattered most. This is not a Republican or Democratic issue. This is a human issue, and protecting people from sexual violence should never be political.”

The reality TV star: “Bring the Defiance Act to the House floor. Let Congress vote. To every survivor watching today, I want you to hear me. You have nothing to be ashamed of. You did nothing to deserve this, and what someone else has done to you does not define who you are. You deserve to feel safe, you deserve to be protected, and you deserve justice.”

“And finally, to the people creating and distributing these images, you are cowards who hide behind screens because you think you can violate women without consequences. You think you can humiliate us into silence. You are wrong. We are fighting for laws that will give survivors the power to hold you accountable in court, and we are not going to stop. Our likeness is not your content. Our trauma is not your entertainment, and our consent is never optional.”

--IANS

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