New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Nvidia's board has no plans to reinstate former Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang despite his willingness to return to the role, according to the company's chairman.

"The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," Chairman Harvey Jones said during the company's earnings call.

Jones said the board was focused on finding a successor capable of steering the company through a rapidly evolving technology and geopolitical landscape.

"The board appreciates that we are living in a world where advanced silicon technologies and national security dynamics are making major changes in our marketplace," he said.

"Our new CEO will have to navigate those waters very carefully," Jones said.

The chairman said the company intends to appoint a new chief executive as quickly as possible but would not rush the process.

"But we won't expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person," he said.

These statements came hours after Huang signalled that he would be willing to return if the board believed it was in the best interests of shareholders, employees and the company.

In a social media post, Huang said he would be honoured to return should the board seek his reinstatement.

Notably, the former CEO acknowledged making serious mistakes in his personal life and said he had received strong support from employees, investors, business partners and customers.

Huang resigned after reports emerged linking him to extramarital relationships, including one involving a Chinese businesswoman alleged to have ties to Beijing's intelligence apparatus and another involving a senior executive who reported directly to him.

In addition, Nvidia continues to post strong financial results, underscoring its dominant position in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

The company reported quarterly revenue of more than $115.8 billion, more than double the level recorded a year earlier.

The company's data centre revenues came in at $107.6 billion. Meanwhile, the board approved a boost of $150 billion share buyback.

Apart from that, the company has estimated Q4 revenue at $130 billion.

--IANS

ag/