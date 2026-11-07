Dhanush: I take full responsibility and express regret!

Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) Taking full responsibility for some fans with entry passes being denied entry to the venue of the audio launch event of his film 'Om', actor, director and producer Dhanush expressed regret for the unfortunate development and assured that he would ensure that such a lapse didn't occur again.

On Friday, the audio launch event of director Rajkumar Periasamy's 'Om', featuring actors Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sree Leela in the lead, was held at the Sairam Engineering College.

Thousands of fans, who had got passes for the event, gathered at the venue, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. However, as the crowd swelled, several fans, despite having entry passes, had to be turned back.

Dhanush, who got to learn of the situation, took responsibility for the lapse on the part of the organisers and expressed regret for what had happened.

Taking to his X timeline to express his regret in Tamil to fans who had returned home disappointed, he wrote, "It pains me deeply that thousands of fans who had tickets in hand were unable to get in and had to turn back."

Stating that he did not want to go into whose fault this was, the actor said, "I take full responsibility and express my regret. It’s my responsibility to make sure this doesn’t happen again."

Chennai witnessed a spectacular celebration of cinema as thousands of fans came together for the grand audio launch of 'OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood'. Turning the occasion into a larger-than-life celebration, the event brought together audiences, music lovers and fans in an atmosphere charged with excitement and anticipation.

The event was attended by Dhanush, Mammootty, Sreeleela, director Rajkumar Periasamy, producer Shraddha Agarwal of RTake Studios and music composer Sai Abhyankkar among others.

The massive turnout and the energy of the crowd reflected the growing excitement around the film, which is now slated to hit screens on November 20 this year.

--IANS

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