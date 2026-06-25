Dhanush celebrates Mammootty's Padma Bhushan win on the sets of 'OM'

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Dhanush celebrated Malayalam superstar Mammootty's Padma Bhushan win on the sets of their forthcoming drama 'OM'.

The makers, Wunderbar Films, took to their official Instagram handle and published a couple of photos where Mammotty can be seen cutting a cake with Dhanush and other team members cheering for him.

We could also see Dhanush presenting Mammootty with a bouquet.

"Celebrating with the legend on the sets (Star emoji) @dhanushkraja and team #OM congratulated Megastar @mammootty for his Padma Bhushan award, on the sets. (sic)," read the caption.

On Wednesday, director Rajkumar Periasamy, whose upcoming film 'Om' features Dhanush and Mammootty in the lead, congratulated the Malayalam superstar on being honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

The filmmaker assured the movie buffs that Mammootty's entry in the Dhanush-starrer will be worth the wait.

Rajkumar Periasamy took to his social media account and wrote, "Hearty Congratulations to our very own @mammukka on being conferred upon with The Prestigious #PadmaBhushan award for his exceptional contribution to the Indian Cinema for more than five decades. Now wait for Ikka’s entry from #OM. It will be worth all your wait! #Mammootty #OMChapter1 #UDHIRAMTHEBLOODWOOD."

Mammootty Kampany, the production house owned by Mammootty, posted a video of the superstar receiving the honour from President Droupadi Murmu on its official Instagram timeline, along with the caption, "A moment of immense pride for Indian cinema. Our beloved Mammukka, receiving the Padma Bhushan from the Hon'ble President of India, a recognition for his extraordinary contribution to cinema spanning over five decades. A truly historic and emotional moment. #Mammootty #PadmaBhushan #MammoottyKampany."

Mammootty also penned a heartfelt message that read, "Deeply ​Humbled and honored to be conferred with the Padma Bhushan. My sincere gratitude to the Government of India for this prestigious recognition."

"​An honor like this is a reflection of a five-decade-long journey that wouldn't exist without you, my incredible audience. Thank you for the endless love, trust, and support that keeps me going every single day. I dedicate this to the beautiful world of cinema and all of you," he went on to add.

--IANS

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