August 04, 2026 10:34 PM हिंदी

DGCA launches probe after Air India Phuket-Delhi flight suffers mid-air altitude variation

DGCA launches probe after Air India Phuket-Delhi flight suffers mid-air altitude variation

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a detailed investigation after an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi experienced a momentary altitude variation during its journey on Tuesday, prompting medical evaluation of several passengers and crew after the aircraft landed safely in the national capital.

According to the ministry, Air India Flight AI2379, operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft (registration VT-EXO), encountered a momentary altitude variation during the flight. The aircraft subsequently stabilised and landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

The flight was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, along with eight crew members comprising two pilots and six cabin crew.

"The DGCA has initiated a detailed investigation into the occurrence. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA are closely monitoring the situation," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

As a precautionary measure, medical teams attended to all passengers and crew immediately after landing.

Eight passengers and four cabin crew members were admitted to hospitals for detailed medical evaluation and treatment, while the remaining passengers were provided with the necessary assistance and support.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu visited Fortis Hospital along with Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha to enquire about the condition of the injured passengers and assure them of all necessary assistance.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation also visited Fortis and Medanta hospitals and are coordinating closely with the hospital authorities and Air India to ensure appropriate medical care and support for those undergoing treatment.

The ministry said the aircraft has been moved to the hangar, while the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been secured for detailed examination as part of the investigation.

The ministry reiterated that passenger safety remains its highest priority and that all necessary measures are being taken.

--IANS

pk

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