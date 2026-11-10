Devotees celebrate Govardhan Puja at Akshardham, throng temple for grand Annakut darshan

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) The sacred festival of Govardhan Puja and grand Annakutosav was celebrated with joy, devotion and fervour at Swaminarayan Akshardham Mandir on Tuesday. On the auspicious occasion, a grand Annakut comprising 1,256 pure sattvik vegetarian dishes was presented as a ‘sacred offering’ before Bhagwan Swaminarayan.

The celebrations began at 11 a.m. with Govardhan Puja performed at the temple, according to the Vedic shodashopachar rite.

A symbolic replica of Govardhan Parvat was created in the mandir courtyard, incorporating soil from the sacred Govardhan Hill. After the puja concluded, the Annakut darshan opened to devotees at 12 noon, and thousands of devotees from across the country took part in it.

The visual spectacle of Annakutotsav featured delicacies such as ghevar, laddu, peda and halwa; savouries such as sev-mathri; a variety of vegetable dishes, dals and rice preparations; fruits; assorted beverages and juices; and modern bakery items, all prepared at mandir with devotion.

Sadhu Munivatsal Das, the chief swami of Delhi Akshardham, said on the occasion, “Upholding the divine tradition that has continued since the time of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha celebrates Annakut in more than 1,800 mandirs around the world with immense devotion and unity. It is a symbol of the tireless service of hundreds of volunteers and the spirit of devotional community life.”

Notably, Annakut - meaning “a mountain of food” is observed to express gratitude for the food, wealth and prosperity bestowed upon us by God. In many states of North-West India, this day also marks the beginning of the New Year.

BAPS spiritual head Mahant Swami Maharaj extended the New Year greetings to all followers and blessed them with well-being in body, mind and wealth.

He also prayed that everyone’s life be blessed with the ‘panchamrut of ishtanishtha’ (devotion to God), ‘gurunishtha’ (devotion to the guru), ‘siddhantanishtha’ (adherence to principles), ‘dharmanishtha’ (adherence to dharma) and ‘sampnistha’ (adherence to unity).

To mark the occasion, the entire mandir complex was decorated with colourful rangolis, glowing lamps, and flowers and garlands.

--IANS

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