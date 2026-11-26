New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The 8th National Security Advisor Level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), held in the Maldives, reaffirmed the collective commitment of member states to promote regional peace and security through sustained cooperation.

A joint statement issued on Thursday following the meeting said that the CSC member states, including Maldives, India, Mauritius (virtual) and Sri Lanka, signed the Agreed Minutes and adopted the Roadmap of Cooperation for 2026–2027.

The roadmap outlined key deliverables and planned activities under the five pillars of cooperation, namely Maritime Safety and Security; Countering Terrorism and Radicalisation; Combating Trafficking and Transnational Organised Crime; Cyber Security and Protection of Critical Infrastructure and Technology; and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

“Member States placed emphasis on strengthening collaboration across the five pillars of cooperation, particularly through training, sharing best practices and capacity-building initiatives, while underlining the importance of continued collective efforts towards advancing the objectives of the Colombo Security Conclave," read the statement.

The high-level delegations were led by Lt. Col. (Retd.) Ibrahim Latheef, National Security Advisor of the Maldives; Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India; Sampath Thuyacontha, Secretary, Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka; and Lieutenant General Faizur Rahman, Commandant, National Defence College of Bangladesh.

Australia and Malaysia participated as Guests. Australia was represented by Sarah Storey, First Assistant Secretary, South and Southeast Asia Group and Head of the Office of Southeast Asia in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Malaysia was represented by Khairul Azhar (Nik) bin Abu Bakar, Director from the Maritime Security and Sovereignty Division at the National Security Council at the Prime Minister’s Department.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the first Secretary General of the CSC, Vice Admiral S.N. Ghormade (retd) presented a comprehensive review of the actions undertaken to implement the decisions of the 7th NSA Level meeting held in New Delhi on November 20, 2025, the statement mentioned.

On Wednesday, NSA Doval expressed India's commitment to working closely with members of the CSC to enhance collective capacities in dealing with the evolving serious security challenges.

In his address at the 8th National Security Advisors Meeting of the CSC in the Maldives, he said that the Colombo Security Conclave for India represents the intersection of 'Neighbourhood First' outlook and the 'MAHASAGAR' vision.

"For India, the Colombo Security Conclave represents the intersection of our Neighbourhood-First outlook and the MAHASAGAR vision, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Areas. We are committed to continue working closely with the CSC countries to enhance our collective capacities in dealing with the evolving serious security challenges," he said.

--IANS

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