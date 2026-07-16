Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses Kunal Kamra for using Sonam Wangchuk's protest to his own advantage

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has strongly criticised comedian Kunal Kamra after his appearance at activist Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing protest.

She has also accused him of using the movement to further his own agenda, and said he should make Sonam Wangchuk break his fast, and sit on one himself instead.

Reacting to the controversy, Devoleena shared a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter). She wrote that this was a classic case of "washing hands in the flowing Ganges," accusing people of taking advantage of Sonam Wangchuk's movement for their own benefit.

She wrote, "Washing hands in the flowing Ganges is exactly what they call it. Even if SW's life doesn't end up slipping away... but our agenda should keep moving forward. We all know who benefited from Anna Hazare ji. Now, whether this hunger strike benefits the students or not... but this loot that's happening... we'll make sure to turn it to our advantage."

The actress further urged those using the protest for political or personal messaging to instead shoulder the responsibility themselves.

She added, "If that's all there is to it... then break your fast and somehow get them to eat... and sit on the hunger strike yourself."

For the uninitiated, Kamra had recently attended the protest and delivered a satirical speech in which he made remarks referencing Hindu mythology, including a joke, saying Sita Ke Pati ka naam lekar, "Nita ke pati keliye kaam karte hai."

Talking about the protest, Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike, protesting demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leak, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest has also called for broader reforms and has planned a peaceful march to Parliament during the Monsoon Session.

Talking about the actress, on the professional front, Devoleena became a household name after playing Gopi Bahu in the long-running television show ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’. She later appeared in reality shows including ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

She has always remained vocal on social, political and national issues through her social media platforms.

–IANS

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