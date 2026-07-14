Devi Sri Prasad on S Janaki amma: Words cannot justify the greatness of this legend!

Chennai, July 14 (IANS) One of India's top music directors Devi Sri Prasad, who is also turning an actor with his upcoming film 'Yellama', on Tuesday penned a hearttouching tribute to legendary playback singer S Janaki, in which he said that words could not justify the greatness of the singer and that only her songs could.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a fitting tribute to one of India's iconic playback singers, Devi Sri Prasad wrote, "Words can not justify the greatness of this legend S Janaki amma. Only her songs can."

He went on to recall a particular incident with the great singer on the occasion. He wrote, "Once I had a great blessing of holding her hand and walking her down a stage. She said, ' I love your song ‘KEVV KEKA’. Though is is supposed to be an item song, what a lovely melody it has got.' That gave me goosebumps."

Stating that her childlike innocence and extremely non-judgemental love and respect towards music was just DIVINE, Devi Sri Prasad observed that Janaki amma was the most versatile female singer who did a 1000 per cent justice to whichever song she sang.

He concluded the post saying, "Thank You dearest Janaki Amma. You will live forever in our hearts."

For the unaware, legendary singer and four-time National Award winner S Janaki, who has rendered over a whopping 48,000 songs in several Indian languages, passed away at a private hospital in Mysuru on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

She was 88.

The Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru, where she was admitted on Saturday afternoon, issued a statement soon after her demise.

In its statement, the hospital said, "Mrs. S. Janaki was admitted to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, on 11 July 2026 at 12:49 PM. On admission, her condition was critical, and she was immediately evaluated and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further management."

The hospital informed that despite intensive medical care and continuous monitoring by a multidisciplinary team, the veteran singer suffered a cardiac arrest during the course of treatment.

"Advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated immediately in accordance with standard medical protocols. Despite resuscitative efforts, she experienced multiple cardiac arrests and could not be revived.

Mrs. S. Janaki was declared deceased at 7:30 PM on 11 July 2026."

--IANS

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