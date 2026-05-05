May 05, 2026 12:09 PM हिंदी

Development cooperation important pillar of India-Jamaica ties: EAM Jaishankar

Development cooperation important pillar of India-Jamaica ties: EAM Jaishankar

Kingston, May 5 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has emphasised that development cooperation remains central to the India-Jamaica relationship, with both sides exploring new avenues to deepen bilateral engagement.

Addressing a press conference following his meeting with Jamaican counterpart Kamina J. Smith on Monday (local time), EAM Jaishankar said, "Our talks today were comprehensive and very substantive, and we reviewed the entire gamut of India-Jamaica relations. We identified new avenues for further strengthening our partnership."

He said that both the nations have signed several agreements and discussed "effective implementations" of MOUs, which were recently concluded across the fields of digital transformation, cultural exchange, sports, and digital payments, "to ensure tangible outcomes on the ground".

Stressing that "development cooperation remains a very important pillar of our co-partnership", the EAM welcomed the successful completion and handover of the Improving Rural Livelihoods project in Kingston Town in March. The project was supported by India with US$1 million under the India-UN Development Partnership Fund through the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC).

"The project has directly benefited over 200 individuals and has a wider positive impact on thousands in the Kingston Town community," he noted.

EAM Jaishankar stressed that both sides explored the feasibility of the establishment of an artisan empowerment hub for Jamaica as part of New Delhi's commitment under the India-CARICOM Development Partnership.

He also expressed satisfaction with India's role in supporting Jamaica's recovery and reconstruction efforts following Hurricane Melissa last year.

Highlighting health initiatives by India, the EAM said, "There was a symbolic handing over of what was one of the consignments of 10 BHISHM Cubes. We are also in the process of supplying 30 dialysis units to strengthen the health infrastructure in Jamaica. This is in continuation of the earlier humanitarian assistance provided in the aftermath of the hurricane, where over twenty tonnes of relief material were delivered through an Indian Air Force plane."

"We deployed a medical team to build local capacities. And these efforts reflect our commitment as a reliable development partner for disaster response. We have been discussing expanding our cooperation in several areas of mutual interest, particularly defence and security, healthcare, digitisation, agriculture, education, and infrastructure," he added.

EAM Jaishankar stated that his discussions with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness covered key regional and global developments, with both sides reaffirming close cooperation in multilateral fora, particularly on reformed multilateralism and priorities of the Global South.

While concluding, he expressed confidence that the outcome of the discussions would contribute to a stronger, more dynamic, beneficial, and trust-based partnership.

--IANS

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