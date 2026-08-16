Determination to push through fatigue key behind Test ton: Padikkal

Galle, Aug 16 (IANS) India batter Devdutt Padikkal has revealed that sheer determination to battle extreme physical exhaustion and heat was the defining factor behind his commanding unbeaten century on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka here at the Galle International Stadium.

Making his return to the Test side for the first time after November 2024, left-handed Padikkal struck a masterly 131 not out off 178 balls to place India in a position of strength by taking them to a commanding 288/2 in 73 overs.

“In this knock, determination for me was playing through that tiredness and fatigue that I was feeling, especially towards the third session. I think it was getting really hot and we were losing a lot of fluids from our body and were sweating all the time. So it was really important that I was determined enough to keep going and keep pushing forward,” Padikkal said in a video posted on bcci.tv on Sunday.

Highlighting the need for tactical restraint on a pitch offering turn for spinners, Padikkal stressed on the discipline required to maintain concentration despite physical strain. “Discipline, again, it wasn't the easiest of wickets to bat on. I think we had to make sure that we didn't play too many rash shots.

“We had to make sure that we kept our mind in the game as long as possible because, like I said, again, when you get tired, it's easy to lose that discipline and I think as a team we did that well.”

Reflecting on his journey back to being in the playing eleven in Tests, Padikkal noted that his time on the bench served as an opportunity for self-improvement. “Patience for me, I think it was more to do with what I've gone through before this game. I think my last Test was in 2024, so it's been a long time coming, and I've had to patiently wait and look on from the outside.

“It's never easy, but at the same time it gave me time to really work on my game, to perfect things in my game that I felt needed perfecting, and I'm really glad that all that hard work came to fruition."

Admitting to having pre-milestone nerves, Padikkal expressed fondness for getting his maiden century on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day and the side’s 600th Test match. “It feels great, I was a bit nervous towards the end there when I got closer to it, but I think that's part of it and I'm really happy to get over the line, especially this ground.

“I think even when we came here with the India ‘A’ side, I got a few runs and even in the warm-up game, obviously, I got some runs. So, I guess it's a really special place for me and I'm glad to keep on going.

“Anytime you represent your country, it's a special occasion and when you do it on Independence Day, it makes it that little bit more special. Obviously it's a very important day in our history and to have a contribution on a day like that, really feels good,” he concluded.

--IANS

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