Despite stalemate in US-Iran talks, UN chief expresses optimism, calls process ‘peaceful and meaningful’

United Nations, April 14 (IANS) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed optimism for the negotiations between the US and Iran even though the round over the weekend ended in a stalemate, and called it “a positive and meaningful step”.

“Given the deeply rooted differences, an agreement cannot be reached overnight, and the Secretary-General calls on the talks to continue constructively for an agreement to be reached”, his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

“While no agreement was reached at the talks hosted by Pakistan between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, the discussions themselves underscored the seriousness of their engagement and constituted a positive and meaningful step toward renewed dialogue”, he said.

US President Trump imposed a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, targeting Iranian oil shipments after the talks failed.

“The Secretary-General stresses that all parties to this conflict must respect freedom of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law”, Dujarric said.

“Freedom of navigation is based on international law and years and years of custom”, he said. “We need the freedom of navigation to be restored fully by everyone”.

“Disruptions in the maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have already had a direct effect well beyond the immediate region, with increased global economic fragility and insecurity in many sectors”, he added.

The marathon 21-hour talks between the US team led by Vice President JD Vance, and Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ended early Sunday without a breakthrough.

Vance told Fox News on Monday that there had been “good conversations” and Iran showed some flexibility, but not enough.

Media reports in the US quoting officials said that another round of talks may be in the offing before the ceasefire ends on April 21.

The negotiations were stalemated mainly on Iran's nuclear programme.

According to media reports, Iran proposed a five-year moratorium on uranium enrichment as a compromise, to which the US responded with a demand that it be for 20 years.

--IANS

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