Deputy NSA Pavan Kapoor holds bilateral talks on SCO meet sidelines in Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek, May 14 (IANS) Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Pavan Kapoor held a series of bilateral engagements with top global security officials in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) 21st meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils in Bishkek.

He met his Iranian counterpart, Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy for International Affairs at Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), on Wednesday, where the two sides exchanged views on bilateral and regional developments.

"Deputy NSA Pavan Kapoor met his Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy for International Affairs, SNSC, on 13 May 2026 in Bishkek on the margins of the SCO meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils. Discussions focused on bilateral and regional issues," the Indian Embassy in Bishkek posted on X on Thursday.

Kapoor also held discussions with Adilet Orozbekov, Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, aimed at deepening the bilateral partnership.

Deputy NSA arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday to participate in the 21st Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council of SCO member states being held in Bishkek from May 13 to 14.

He was warmly welcomed on arrival by the first Kyrgyz Deputy Secretary of the Security Council, Melis Satybaldiev, and Indian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Birender Singh Yadav.

Last month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Bishkek, stressing the urgent need for a collective and uncompromising approach to tackle the "evils" of terrorism, separatism and extremism by dismantling safe havens and rejecting any political justification for such acts.

"Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's firm resolve that terrorism epicentres are no longer immune to justifiable punishment," Singh said while addressing the SCO gathering.

He underscored that the global community must remain mindful of the threat posed by state-sponsored cross-border terrorism that undermines the sovereignty of nations, asserting that there is no room for selective approaches or double standards in dealing with such challenges.

Singh emphasised that the SCO must take decisive steps against those who support, shelter or facilitate terrorist activities. "By tackling terrorism, separatism, and extremism without exception, we transform regional security from a challenge into a cornerstone for peace and prosperity," he said.

--IANS

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