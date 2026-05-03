Deol brothers Sunny & Abhay test their cooking skills in Goa: Khao piyo aish karo mitro

Mumbai, May 03 (IANS) The Deol brothers, Sunny and Abhay, decided to put their cooking skills to the test during a fun reunion in Goa.

On Sunday, the 'Border 2' actor took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and uploaded a fun picture posing with Abhay as the two smile at the camera while in the middle of a fun cooking session.

"Trying our cooking skill in Goa," Sunny included the text.

For those who do not know, Sunny and Abhay Deol are first cousins. Late Bollywood legend Dharmendra's younger brother, Ajit Deol, is Abhay's father.

Abhay also reshared Sunny's post on his official account.

However, despite being related, Sunny and Abhay have never done a movie together.

Sunny's social media is full of such refreshing peeks into his personal and professional life.

On Saturday, Sunny published a clip of himself enjoying a peaceful drive on open roads while listening to Satinder Sartaj’s "Beet Jaaniya" track.

It seemed from the clip that the 'Gadar' actor was taking some time off to relax between shoots.

Talking about his professional commitments, Sunny will next be seen leading another action entertainer, "Gabru".

Written and directed by Shashank Udapurkar, the drama has been produced by Om Chhangani and Vishal Rana. Along with Sunny, the core cast of the project also features Simran Bagga and Prit Kamani, along with others.

Refreshing your memory, "Gabru" was announced on October 19, 2025, on the occasion of Sunny's 68th birthday.

His first look poster from the movie was also released on social media on the same day.

In addition to this, Sunny's lineup further includes "Lahore 1947". Touted to be a period drama, the film is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947, the film stars Sunny, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in significant roles.

The film is believed to be based on Asghar Wajahat's drama "Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai".

--IANS

pm/