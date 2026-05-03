May 03, 2026 11:37 PM हिंदी

Deol brothers Sunny & Abhay test their cooking skills in Goa: Khao piyo aish karo mitro

Deol brothers Sunny & Abhay test their cooking skills in Goa: Khao piyo aish karo mitro

Mumbai, May 03 (IANS) The Deol brothers, Sunny and Abhay, decided to put their cooking skills to the test during a fun reunion in Goa.

On Sunday, the 'Border 2' actor took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and uploaded a fun picture posing with Abhay as the two smile at the camera while in the middle of a fun cooking session.

"Trying our cooking skill in Goa," Sunny included the text.

For those who do not know, Sunny and Abhay Deol are first cousins. Late Bollywood legend Dharmendra's younger brother, Ajit Deol, is Abhay's father.

Abhay also reshared Sunny's post on his official account.

However, despite being related, Sunny and Abhay have never done a movie together.

Sunny's social media is full of such refreshing peeks into his personal and professional life.

On Saturday, Sunny published a clip of himself enjoying a peaceful drive on open roads while listening to Satinder Sartaj’s "Beet Jaaniya" track.

It seemed from the clip that the 'Gadar' actor was taking some time off to relax between shoots.

Talking about his professional commitments, Sunny will next be seen leading another action entertainer, "Gabru".

Written and directed by Shashank Udapurkar, the drama has been produced by Om Chhangani and Vishal Rana. Along with Sunny, the core cast of the project also features Simran Bagga and Prit Kamani, along with others.

Refreshing your memory, "Gabru" was announced on October 19, 2025, on the occasion of Sunny's 68th birthday.

His first look poster from the movie was also released on social media on the same day.

In addition to this, Sunny's lineup further includes "Lahore 1947". Touted to be a period drama, the film is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947, the film stars Sunny, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in significant roles.

The film is believed to be based on Asghar Wajahat's drama "Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai".

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane lauds 'bowlers effort' after win over SRH

IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane lauds 'bowlers effort' after win over SRH

Sneh Rana vows to return with 'more bang' after T20 WC omission; shifts focus to iconic Lord’s Test

Sneh Rana vows to return with 'more bang' after T20 WC omission; shifts focus to iconic Lord’s Test

Mindset is the same as before – become World Cup champion again, says Kranti Gaud

Mindset is the same as before – become World Cup champion again, says Kranti Gaud

Ukrainian forces attack radiation monitoring lab of nuclear power plant (File Image)

Ukrainian forces attack radiation monitoring lab of nuclear power plant

Thousands evacuate as Volcano erupts in Philippines (File Image)

Thousands evacuate as volcano erupts in Philippines

Israel to procure new squadrons of F-35 and F15IA: Defence Ministry (File Image)

Israel to procure new squadrons of F-35 and F15IA: Defence Ministry

Saira Bano recalls being mesmerised by Hema Malini's beauty

Saira Bano recalls being mesmerised by Hema Malini's beauty

Madrid Open: Sinner crushes Zverev to script historic fifth straight Masters 1000 title (Credit: X/ATP Tour)

Madrid Open: Sinner crushes Zverev to script historic fifth straight Masters 1000 title

Asian Boxing U17 C'ships 2026: Indian Girls dominate day 1 with five convincing wins (Credit: WFI)

Asian Boxing U17 C'ships 2026: Indian Girls dominate day 1 with five convincing wins

EC appoints counting observers ahead of vote count in Bengal

EC appoints counting observers ahead of vote count in Bengal