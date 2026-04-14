April 14, 2026 12:36 PM हिंदी

Demotivating, sign of disrespect: Tejaswin Shankar hits out at National Sports Award delay

Demotivating, sign of disrespect: Tejaswin Shankar hits out at National Sports Award delay

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Asian Games silver medallist decathlon athlete Tejaswin Shankar has criticised the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for a reported delay in announcing the National Sports Awards, calling it a "sign of disrespect" and "demotivating to athletes and coaches."

The ministry invited applications for the National Sports Awards, viz. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards, Arjuna Award, Arjuna Award (Lifetime), Dronacharya Award, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar (RKPP) for the year 2025 on September 29 last year, which was later extended to November 4.

At least 24 names figured in the proposed list to the sports ministry, which includes Tejwaswin's name for Arjuna Award, after a meeting of the selection committee on December 24. But, then the process has halted.

As per the ministry sources, "Preparations for the National Sports Awards program are underway. The list of athletes is currently being re-evaluated, which is causing some delay. The awards ceremony will be organised as soon as possible."

But the delay is getting a lot of pushback from athletesm who believe this 're-evaluation' is putting way too much pressure on those who already met the requirements.

"This should have been thought of ‘before’ the unofficial recommended names came out in December. Not 4 months ‘after’. This delay is not just demotivating to athletes and coaches but also a sign of disrespect," Tejaswin posted on X.

According to the latest scheme (dated 14.10.2024), the awards will be conferred in a ceremony by the President of India, ordinarily on August 29, birth anniversary of Late Major Dhyan Chand.

However, during the years when Olympic Games, Commonwealth and Asian Games are held, the date of award ceremony will be finalised keeping in view the closing dates of these Games and in consultation with the Secretariat of the President of India.

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